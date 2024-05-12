editing technology.’

‘Teenage Boy and a Toddler Die in Ongoing Pfizer Gene Therapy Trial

Pfizer issued an official statement yesterday extending their condolences for the sudden cardiac death of toddler who was enrolled in their adenovirus gene-editing trial.

Updated May 8, 2024: Paywall removed. Share this important information. Share May 7, 2024: Yesterday I republished a video and article entitled, “What Happened to Their Babies,” describing the lack of ethics and grossly inhumane experimentation that Pfizer conducted on babies and toddlers with their COVID-19 mRNA gene-editing injections. Just a few hours ago, multiple industry outlets began breaking this official statement from Pfizer that a toddler died of a cardiac arrest in an investigational trial of boys, aged 2 to 4 year olds, to treat a rare form of muscular dystrophy with a recombinant adenovirus gene editing technology.

Pfizer stated that they will be pausing the dosing of the gene editing technology in the crossover group of toddlers.

There Was No Placebo in This Study Either

Just like in Pfizer’s COVID-19 gene-editing trial in babies and toddlers there was no placebo, there was no placebo group in this trial.

The strain you hear in my video testimony is heightened because although Pfizer observed seizures, disabilities, and death in babies between the ages of 6 months and 2 years of ages in the ‘treatment group,’ it was the 377 babies in the crossover group that less than 1% made it to the end of the trial, after Pfizer already knew the shots could only cause injury, disabilities and death

Teenage Boy Dies in 2021 in Phase 1 Trial for Same Gene Editing Technology

In December of 2021, Pfizer reported that a young patient died in their Phase 1 trial for this same gene-editing treatment for a rare form of genetically induced muscular dystrophy.

Stat news reported that the patient was a 16-year old teenage boy.

Is Pfizer Attempting to Cover Their Tracks?

Although Pfizer completed ignored the safety regulations for their mRNA gene editing injections in babies and toddlers, in this letter Pfizer disengenously wrote, “The safety and well-being of the patients in our clinical trials remains our top priority, and we are committed to sharing more information with the medical and patient community as soon as we can.” I believe this letter is a disingenuous pre-emptive attempt for Pfizer to cover their tracks and claim that the executive team was unaware of the horrifying clinical outcomes from their COVID-19 Phase 3 trial in babies and toddlers, as well as children, teenagers and adults.

May 6, 2024: In July of 2022 I began reporting on my analysis of Pfizer’s Phase-3 trial data of babies and toddlers from the ages of 6 months to 4 years old. I don’t understand how any human being with a soul could have carried out these criminal experiments on innocent babies and toddlers.

Criminal Charges Can Be Brought Against Pfizer’s Board and Executives

Pfizer’s board and executive management team are responsible for all of their human clinical trial data under Sarbanes-Oxley. CEO Albert Bourla can not plead ignorance to not knowing that the babies and toddlers in the ‘placebo group’ in Pfizer’s COVID-19 study were criminally experimented on when they were injected with the mRNA gene editing technology after the researchers had recorded an unprecedented incidence of disease, disabilities and death in the treatment group. In the words of Albert Bourla himself, “People who spread misinformation on COVID-19 vaccines are criminals and have cost millions of lives.