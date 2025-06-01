Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

2h

Enough with the questions. There's a prima facie case. Issue arrest warrants. I'm okay with the ICC doing it. It can upgrade its penalties later. The ICC is not perfect but it's better than nothing and about the only court that could do something. The US will never arrest or try these criminals. All it will do is protect them.

The ICC was set up to be something analogous to the Nuremberg Tribunal on a permanent basis and its charter does include prosecuting crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes etc in circumstances in which the nations that commit the crimes, or which harbor the individuals, officials or politicians etc who commit the crimes, fail to prosecute.

So it fits the bill, which is why the US squeals like a stuck pig whenever it takes action to bring justice to victims.

The US does not take kindly to actions directed against evil.

The US, which created and deployed these bioweapons against the peoples of the four corners of the globe, would probably prefer to nuke the court rather than see Bourla, Bancel, Weissman, Walensky, Fauci et al brought to justice.

1h

These shots keep rolling out and all we hear is the shrieking of the neocons claiming that China is about to invade Taiwan and poses an imminent threat to the Indo-Pacific.

Why exactly is anyone, especially Americans, supposed to give a f*ck if China takes back the large sland off its coast that is populated by people from essentially the same ethnic group as thos on the mainland? What business is it of the US?

I thought America First was supposed to be an isolationist ideology that involved staying the f*ck out of other countries regional wars or potential wars.

Last time I checked China was not threatening to take Greenland.

Last time I checked it had not "vaccinated" its people or anyone else with mRNA shots.

While the US distracts its people by trying to instigate new wars with countries with operational technology that the US still only has in the testing and development phase, the mRNA shots keep rolling out

