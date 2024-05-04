If Florida and Texas flip, then Democrats will hold power FOREVER. So via jihad by illegal invasion, including sending jihadists and islamists among the illegals, America is in real trouble!

Biden [Hearts] Florida! - by Ann Coulter - Unsafe (substack.com)

‘Finally some good news! In the first half of 2023, the Biden administration sent more than 100,000 illegal immigrants to Florida, home of conservative stalwart, Gov. Ron DeSantis. That’s 80% of all illegal immigrants flown in during that time period.

As we know, tens of thousands of illegal Haitians, Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans can only make Florida more diverse and strong, expanding its diversity and strength, and strongly diversifying its strength.

Florida, like our nation, has always been a state of immigrants.

In this time of bitter partisan division, it is heartening to see Biden extending an olive branch to a red state, blessing it with a gift of immigrant communities (which bring strength and diversity).

(Stingy Gov. Gregg Abbott of Texas has gifted New York City with a comparatively paltry 37,000 illegal immigrants.)

From Bill Melugin on Twitter:

And they’re coming from the very best countries!

’