Texas, what's up with Texas all of a sudden? Or was it always so? Vechicles plowing down & killing people, mass mall shootings, UVALDE, now 1st grade 6 year olds forced in school to give oral sex?
What is going on? 'made to perform a sex act on another student while yet another classmate filmed it on a school-issued iPad.’ where were the teachers? the adults?
‘Parents whose children attend an elementary school in Texas are demanding answers after they learned that a first-grade girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by other students during class.
On April 19, an unnamed 6-year-old girl was reportedly forced underneath a desk at South Elementary School in Plainview, Texas, and made to perform a sex act on another student while yet another classmate filmed it on a school-issued iPad.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘According to the district's statement, both law enforcement and Child Protective Services have been involved in investigating the matter. By April 27, the teacher had been placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation, and each of the students involved had been interviewed and their parents contacted, the district claimed.’
‘When pressed, the girl reportedly first revealed that a male student had exposed himself to her at lunch. She later divulged the alleged sexual assault, telling her family that she repeatedly hit one of her assailants with "a poetry book" during the attack and kept fighting "until they let [her] go."
Gonzales claimed that the school stonewalled the family when they tried to get answers about the incident. "Everything was 'no comment. I cannot tell you. No comment,'" she said.
Outrage about the district's supposed lack of transparency has led to at least two public protests, and school was canceled on May 8 because of ongoing "threats of violence to teachers and staff members," the Plainview Herald reported. Still, parents are refusing to back down.’
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Happy to hear the parents are refusing to back down. They should not back down as that only allows these deranged people to get more support from far left extreme groups who support this insanity financially. Everyone should look up on YouTube Jennifer Bilak’s interview on Transgender it illuminates who is feeding this insanity and as she says when you want answers just follow the money!
Public schools, the entire public school system, has been infiltrated with marxist teachers and communist doctrine. Nearly a complete takeover from coast to coast. The only solution is to abolish the Federal Dept. of Education, and the teachers unions, like the AFT.
Then all money earmarked for education must "follow the student", so parents can choose a private school of their choice, OR home schooling.
And that hispanic man in Texas who intentionally ran over and killed a bunch of immigrants -- the MSM is calling this an act of white supremacy. Nonsense.
They SHOULD be demanding that all SUV's be confiscated as deadly weapons. (by their foolish thinking)