‘Parents whose children attend an elementary school in Texas are demanding answers after they learned that a first-grade girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by other students during class.

On April 19, an unnamed 6-year-old girl was reportedly forced underneath a desk at South Elementary School in Plainview, Texas, and made to perform a sex act on another student while yet another classmate filmed it on a school-issued iPad.’

‘According to the district's statement, both law enforcement and Child Protective Services have been involved in investigating the matter. By April 27, the teacher had been placed on administrative leave, pending further investigation, and each of the students involved had been interviewed and their parents contacted, the district claimed.’

‘When pressed, the girl reportedly first revealed that a male student had exposed himself to her at lunch. She later divulged the alleged sexual assault, telling her family that she repeatedly hit one of her assailants with "a poetry book" during the attack and kept fighting "until they let [her] go."

Gonzales claimed that the school stonewalled the family when they tried to get answers about the incident. "Everything was 'no comment. I cannot tell you. No comment,'" she said.

Outrage about the district's supposed lack of transparency has led to at least two public protests, and school was canceled on May 8 because of ongoing "threats of violence to teachers and staff members," the Plainview Herald reported. Still, parents are refusing to back down.’