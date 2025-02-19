Thank God, & thanks Trump for this, put them on the border, the agents need help there! The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) preparing to lay off thousands of employees as soon as next week...my issue
is a lot of the federal employees simply applied for jobs etc. so we need to be careful how we treat people...the agencies and government is corrupt, not necessarily people, employees, so respect is
needed, decency, for there are lives and families and homes etc. at the end of this…so if an agency has to be cut, then cut it the required way. procedurally. of course, if the workplace is gone, you then have no job. but let us not make demons out of mainly good federal people who applied for jobs. Got it. And were working. IMO, give them their slip, give them what is due, and let them go find other jobs. And move on. This is not a game show. Do not make scapegoats and political football out of them, many are simple American people doing a decent job, trying for a paycheck and have homes and kids and lives just like you. Lots of Republicans and Democrats among those being ‘fired’ and with each person, know there are on average 5-6 lives directly affected. So let them go, close defunct programs, non-essential, non-needed etc. but there is a way you do things. Decently. There are good people in the federal government too. It is often the leadership who are not ‘merit based’, who use it as a means to self-enrich and give jobs and pensions to friends and families that is the issue and use it to weaponize. Yes, get rid of them. Get rid of all who are to be rid of, again, there is a way to do things that is decent and regards the human condition too.
Thank you POTUS Trump…for this, especially getting the weaponization out of IRS. If people used their workplace and job to do wrong to others, to violate rules and law etc., then that is a different story. They got to go.
___
Why wait until next week? Axe these 'legalized' thieves *NOW*!! There are many, MANY government positions that are NOT good for the people, nor for the country as a whole.
By the way, did you know that personal income tax did not exist in the US until just a few weeks AFTER the global Central Bank Cartel installed its branch - the "FED" - here in the US? Do you know why they did it? ANSWER: so that they could guarantee the INTEREST that the Fed charges 'we the people' for money they create out of nothing and then "LOAN" to us. It's the greatest scam ever devised, and our government continues supporting it - you can't make this shit up!!!
Are you being too kind Paul? Yes, there are real people and families caught up in this. But the entire federal government is a mafioso racket, and the IRS is a thug extortion agency. Did you see 2nd Smartest Guy's stack this morning?
It is far past time to abolish the IRS, end the "income tax", refund ALL American citizens several million dollars each for back stolen wealth, cancel the "national debt", and END THE FEDERAL RESERVE, which is an unconstitutional private central bank.
Audit Fort Knox, find out where all the gold is, and put us back on a gold standard with NO fiat currency.