needed, decency, for there are lives and families and homes etc. at the end of this…so if an agency has to be cut, then cut it the required way. procedurally. of course, if the workplace is gone, you then have no job. but let us not make demons out of mainly good federal people who applied for jobs. Got it. And were working. IMO, give them their slip, give them what is due, and let them go find other jobs. And move on. This is not a game show. Do not make scapegoats and political football out of them, many are simple American people doing a decent job, trying for a paycheck and have homes and kids and lives just like you. Lots of Republicans and Democrats among those being ‘fired’ and with each person, know there are on average 5-6 lives directly affected. So let them go, close defunct programs, non-essential, non-needed etc. but there is a way you do things. Decently. There are good people in the federal government too. It is often the leadership who are not ‘merit based’, who use it as a means to self-enrich and give jobs and pensions to friends and families that is the issue and use it to weaponize. Yes, get rid of them. Get rid of all who are to be rid of, again, there is a way to do things that is decent and regards the human condition too.

Thank you POTUS Trump…for this, especially getting the weaponization out of IRS. If people used their workplace and job to do wrong to others, to violate rules and law etc., then that is a different story. They got to go.

