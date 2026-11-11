Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2m

Nvidia Is Preparing to Oust CEO Jensen Huang

Reply
Share
Ken's avatar
Ken
1h

Dr. Alexander. I remember when you were first introduced to the world during the first days of Covid. Rushed to the White House via the Canadian border thru Buffalo, NY. I was already glued The Epoch Times and NTD news. Saved my family’s life, I could have went either way at the time. But you came on the scene like Will Smith in that zombie movie. A true hero. Then they broke the other way the administration was pushing you away, you made too much sense. Dr. Fauci and the Matrix took over.

I am not sure of Fox News contributors, the propaganda feed hasn't worked on me in some time now. SO Pete Hegseth, I have always been skeptical of. Whoever we are in the past we have the obligation to God and ourselves to change our ways and I pray he has. He seems pretty sober publicly and I absolutely love the pride in our Military he has helped restore.

I guess I'm not sure how these rants you go on help any of us. After some time it seems like a pattern, we are suppose to have dissent. This is borderline irrational. At the very least it is beneath the person you are. Big government is set to destroy us all. We do not have to give up our humanity in all of this.

This week has been one of the toughest in our recent past. Our country did not just go blue no matter who. They stole it, everyone knows it. Now its time for them to set the course for greener pastures.

Lets all get together and help be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.

Thank you Veterans. God Bless America.

Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.