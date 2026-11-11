quitting, again, who is the man in front of Hegseth?

we have Democrats wining more house and Senate seats than Democrats won immediate post Watergate, we have fake news about Bibi and Trump vexing cussing it out, we have NVIDIA PREPARING TO OUST CEO JENSEN HUANG over affairs while so many of these US congressmen and Senators and even some females fornicate with their animals and high level people in US government and society fucking little girls with Epstein and we say sssshhhhh, we have no one questioning Lutnick when it is clear he was a homie with Epstein doing God knows what, we have sentinel at Tomb of Unknown shouting at drunk rapist Hesgeth at Tomb of Unknown for he does not give a damn, we have buildings in NYC falling (moron does not get it that he is already impeached as soon as Dems swear in), we have Trump now saying they went too far in the immigration ICE actions, we have Trump saying no bombing of Iran anymore so essentially Iran has fucked us up and won!, we have Democrats seeking to investigate ‘pardons’ by President for a fee, we have Iran keeping its uranium so we lost 25 soldiers for nothing just to let Pete get his rocks off…all this as Democrats deliver this transformative smackdown on MAGA…and the funny thing is the White House is acting as if it is business as usual when any vote can result in a veto proof vote…260 House seats? 55/56 Senate seats? Mississippi, south Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas, Ohio, Iowa, Texas? What? White House threatening Democrats who have the right to investigate them that they will be sorry? They White House to go after them? How come? Does the White House want the congress to appoint special counsels for every-one? Why can’t these idiots keep quiet? They are damaging POTUS Trump. These dumb fools need to be quiet.

I like Colom. Time for a change.