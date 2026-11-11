quitting, again, who is the man in front of Hegseth?
we have Democrats wining more house and Senate seats than Democrats won immediate post Watergate, we have fake news about Bibi and Trump vexing cussing it out, we have NVIDIA PREPARING TO OUST CEO JENSEN HUANG over affairs while so many of these US congressmen and Senators and even some females fornicate with their animals and high level people in US government and society fucking little girls with Epstein and we say sssshhhhh, we have no one questioning Lutnick when it is clear he was a homie with Epstein doing God knows what, we have sentinel at Tomb of Unknown shouting at drunk rapist Hesgeth at Tomb of Unknown for he does not give a damn, we have buildings in NYC falling (moron does not get it that he is already impeached as soon as Dems swear in), we have Trump now saying they went too far in the immigration ICE actions, we have Trump saying no bombing of Iran anymore so essentially Iran has fucked us up and won!, we have Democrats seeking to investigate ‘pardons’ by President for a fee, we have Iran keeping its uranium so we lost 25 soldiers for nothing just to let Pete get his rocks off…all this as Democrats deliver this transformative smackdown on MAGA…and the funny thing is the White House is acting as if it is business as usual when any vote can result in a veto proof vote…260 House seats? 55/56 Senate seats? Mississippi, south Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas, Ohio, Iowa, Texas? What? White House threatening Democrats who have the right to investigate them that they will be sorry? They White House to go after them? How come? Does the White House want the congress to appoint special counsels for every-one? Why can’t these idiots keep quiet? They are damaging POTUS Trump. These dumb fools need to be quiet.
I like Colom. Time for a change.
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Nvidia Is Preparing to Oust CEO Jensen Huang
Dr. Alexander. I remember when you were first introduced to the world during the first days of Covid. Rushed to the White House via the Canadian border thru Buffalo, NY. I was already glued The Epoch Times and NTD news. Saved my family’s life, I could have went either way at the time. But you came on the scene like Will Smith in that zombie movie. A true hero. Then they broke the other way the administration was pushing you away, you made too much sense. Dr. Fauci and the Matrix took over.
I am not sure of Fox News contributors, the propaganda feed hasn't worked on me in some time now. SO Pete Hegseth, I have always been skeptical of. Whoever we are in the past we have the obligation to God and ourselves to change our ways and I pray he has. He seems pretty sober publicly and I absolutely love the pride in our Military he has helped restore.
I guess I'm not sure how these rants you go on help any of us. After some time it seems like a pattern, we are suppose to have dissent. This is borderline irrational. At the very least it is beneath the person you are. Big government is set to destroy us all. We do not have to give up our humanity in all of this.
This week has been one of the toughest in our recent past. Our country did not just go blue no matter who. They stole it, everyone knows it. Now its time for them to set the course for greener pastures.
Lets all get together and help be part of the solution instead of part of the problem.
Thank you Veterans. God Bless America.