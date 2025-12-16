I remind you with just a little touch above in that photo of what it looked like after the roughly 11 Syrian jihadists killed the Bataclan France club attendees.

place, you stupid Australian Prime Minister C-word (only outdone by the top Prime Minister or former, namely Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, no doubt gets the award for being the number one C-word) that leaves nations exposed and vulnerable to the muslim islamist jihadists animal, the 6th century medieval beast! From the Middle East. I cannot explain this any other way so for the faint at heart and pearl clutchers, this stack is NOT for you.

The ONLY person showing some form of testicular fortitude, some backbone and some wood, is Trump, when you think of it, he is giving them real wood! Whether you like him or not, the orange man, and I like him, he deserves praise, for if you play with him, you will get wood! I like it by him. I am not a huge fan of some decisions like having that dry drunk Hegseth around him bombing sand dunes to get some military cred early on…it’s a pure joke…if we had 2 Trumps, the situation would be fixed…all the issues…problem is there is only one of Trumpos, the orange man! You want wood, stiff wood, then play with Trump, see what you would get! ha ha ha.

What say you about this recent exchange?

‘Fine’s comments echoed those of Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) in an X post on Sunday.

“Islam is not a religion. It’s a cult,” Tuberville wrote on X. “Islamists aren’t here to assimilate. They’re here to conquer. … We’ve got to SEND THEM HOME NOW or we’ll become the United Caliphate of America.”

I have said before, we should have left the Middle Eastern arab animal in the desert, the 6th century medieval beast, feral dog, let them sip their oil, and left them there for thousands more years to domesticate…we bought medieval 6th century animals to the first world…wrongfully…we pay the price…

Also, do not forget Hamtramck, Michigan, as to what is in store for USA, if we do not wake up! Former Polish American backdrop is GONE! USA population replacement is 2.4 or so, yet birth rate is about 1.6 children per family…this means we are NOT meeting replacement rate. This is very ominous if left ‘as is’. The islamist is having on average ~7 to 8 children per family. Give or take.

Side-bar…what is wrong with these people? This MAHA movement is batshit crazy, on grift and things like this. Do these people not know how dangerous marijuana is to the brain, the young plastic developing and adult brain? MAHA should stick with promoting steroids and doing pull-ups and pushups…no? Of course, they have mastered the full-on con and cover up and lie and pure shut down of any debate, no mention, by them of the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine.

Back to the point at hand:

Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister who can arguable now be voted the most stupid C-word moron in the world based on what he plans to do after this mass Jewish targeted killing (make it even harder for Australians to get guns and have a chance at defending themselves from the Middle Eastern animal), stupid C-word, that is what he is! For it is right to bear arms, and the 2nd amendment that allows the US to remain standing for had it not been for it, the muslim islamist would have over-run the US by now…no doubt Obama tried to infiltrate USA with the likes of Tashfeen Maliks (San Bernadino killing) but Americans can handle their business! The islamist will learn….

Australians need access to guns and training so that they can kill the invader when they act out and place lives at risk.

The muslim islamist best be warned, there will not be a bed you can hide under if you keep pushing…at some point the yankee, Uncle Sam will remove you ALL from its shores. Islamist or not! So the non-islamist best work with the government to help clean up your shit!

IMO, we must do like Israel here, if a medieval jihadist kills an American, we find their village in the Middle East, any relation, and we reduce the entire village to rubble! we have got to get serious with this madness! It is in America, islamists, muslims who want to and seek to kill Americans, and our law enforcement needs our help. Needs us vigilant. That Australian PM should now be allowing for more gun access, not less, and give Australians guns, right now they got NONE, allow Australians to arm up, to defend themselves from the 6th century untermenshe beast, not further curtail any gun access. This is why UK and places like Australia are so vulnerable to the Middle Eastern animal. And why it is unsafe to go there.

Yes yes yes, I know there are good muslims too…good people, good Americans too, I get it, so calm down, I refer to the islamist jihadists who kill people for being non-believers and non-muslim….

and for the subscriber who is going to tell me the C-word offends her, I get it, and removed that term in a prior stack but this recent killing of the 16 Jewish people (could have been any others too) so angers me, I think it is the best word and if you prefer, do not read my stack. He is a CU*T…a stupid reckless C-word (Australian PM) for now moving to make Australians even more at risk to the islamist animal. But tightening already tight gun laws. It is the crazy inability to have weapons that allowed that mass killing.

More to come I imagine. In all those nations and places that prostrate for the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR like entities etc.

Australia vows crackdown on guns, antisemitism after shooters kill 15...



Panicked Moments When Hanukkah Beach Celebration Became ‘War Zone’...



FOOTAGE OF SLAUGHTER...



Killer investigated for close ties to Islamic State cell...



Visited Philippines weeks before beach massacre...



Attack ‘orchestrated by IRAN,’ Israeli intel claims...

___

