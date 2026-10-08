Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
Oct 8

Throughout the COVID Crime, many of us were saying (and continue to do so) that if they didn't achieve their objectives the first time around, then they'd be back again and again until they did so.

**UNLESS**, I kept repeating, **UNLESS** we took them out of circulation permanently. My mantra was, "If we don't take them out, they will surely take us out - 100% guaranteed!"

Well, we did **NOT** take them out. They are ALL - every one of them - free to carry on with their plan.

Be 100% certain of the fact that they are NOT EVER going to stop until they get what they want.

CONCLUSION: It's just a matter of time. Whether it's this "Russia lab leak", a new version of COVID, some out-of-the-blue "pandemic", a global war (even nuclear), a total implosion of the global economy, combinations of those or something else, they ***SHALL*** implement their NWO!

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 8

Blasts Rattle Riyadh as Saudi Hit By Deadliest Houthi Attacks So Far...

Oil Soars Above $105...

Blasts Rattle Riyadh as Saudi Arabia Hit By Deadliest Houthi Iranian Attacks So Far

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