pandemic to drive Malone Pfizer mRNA vaccine & keep you scared? fuck them, fuck the government CDC HHS, NIH, FDA idiots, never ever listen to them after what these demons did to us in COVID, trust ONLY you!

I actually admire Prasad now for being let go. he probably told them go fuck themselves in Trump 2.0 Outlaw Josie Wales Wiles and RFK Jr.. props for the white washed brown brother;-) came through in the end. seems he got substance the others lack.

Berenson has the stones like I to stand up and say the truth, we not cupping no balls for a call out or HHS contract or a job…so I am asking the stackers now cupping daily to stop, speak truth to the public…not everything you must run out and hock some crap you selling…just be the scientist et al. you are…do not be the miscreant COVID has made you into. you are better than that. money is not all…integrity is. the public just wants honesty, stop dressing fraud as if you care…you do not give a fuck other than your pockets.

It is not over, never over, you cannot just turn it off! The OP continues, the PSYOP…the fraud, one continuous OPERATION….one OP….ongoing….from Tonkin, Operation Northwoods, Mongoose et al. Viet Nam, Iraq, Afghanistan, a fake fraud Bin Laden…all of it…evil monsters run our governments.

I still have hope in Trump but seems that the swamp has drained him. RFK Jr.? he was always an opportunist and do not for one moment cut him slack, he is doing what they asked him to do for the job and wine and cheese. a sell out. yet I like him and will drink with him again but he is a failure. I will break bread and tell him in his face he is a sell out. we ‘made’ him and he sold us out for camera and fame, his last ounce of it for in a few years he will be crinkled and hideous…these people exist on looks...ONLY…tans, Botox, steroids, looks-maxxing bullshit…all is fake, entire Palm Beach orbit, all of DC…all of it is a fraud. you…fly over, real Americans, factory workers, assembly line, truckers, mom and pop, you are real…you are who America is, I love you, wish I were you…not those stiff necked crooked evil beasts in DC…enriching themselves with government contracts and kickbacks for EVERYTHING they do…nothing they do is proper…Corey, Ms. hair extensions Noem showed us how it is is…Mr. bag man kick back man.

I still support Trump…outmatched and drained…I think Trump best not touch this plague shit or talk about it, for people remember him for failure in issues like this, not success, and the daily fuckers COVID Task Force, the deadly quintet save Giroir…the most inept academically incompetent people ever! thank God whatever they were scamming us with was benign…had it been a lethal high mortality entity they released, we would have died, all of us for the c**nts at HHS, CDC, FDA, NIH, NIAID then in Trump 1.0 and still now, do not know how to run a basic foodborne or waterborne outbreak investigation far less a real epidemic crisis. we dodged a bullet because the entity was nothing, and all that was for nothing. we killed people with the medical response of deadly isolation, powerful sedatives and paralytics propofol, midazolam, ketamine, fentanyl, lorazepam etc. that killed granny, deadly Remdesivir, deadly Mr. Gaza ventilator Kushner.

Had whatever it was been deadly, we would have died by the millions. we are alive today not because of OWS lockdowns for that killed, we are alive today because it was NOTHING…tamer than the yearly flu…not because of any skill by government…left to government, they would kill us all. with crookery, kakistocracy, kleptocracy and idiocy.

anything our government tells us health wise, and I say anywise, turn it off…they are fucking you or going to fuck you…

the only person to listen to is YOU…

just like this Iran war, a failure, a clusterfuck, worst military decision EVER in history, and we lost…and we cannot get out…it is up to Iran now, imagine that, when this is done and I want Trump to win but Hegseth and certain others fucked him with no lubricant on Iran.

You go Jane Ruby, I like you more each day! Coffee time with her. support her!