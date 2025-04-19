Thank you!

We are worried about our futures and lots of changes all around. I remain a supporter of POTUS Trump as on deck the best option we have and he has been treated unfairly prior but now he has the wheel; he owns every pain, every joy, every success, and every failure we feel and will feel and have felt the last 3 months and less than 4 years to come and we must hold his feet to the fire; I have hope and trust that he seeks to do good by us; he is surrounded though and always will be by opportunists and people who have their own filthy agendas…I am very concerned about some of his orbit’s actions to now; America is facing its greatest challenges today and it MUST never be a nation of Palm Beach and billionaires, NEVER…we must not be ruled by RICH people…we must be a government of everyday Americans, blue collar, real people, hardworking tax paying people…not of crooks; remember, 19% elected Trump of a nation of 350 million…remember that…not even 25% of USA or 50% of USA…Harris got 18.5% of the nation…Obama got same, under 20% of the nation…remember that….we elect a POTUS based on electoral college and a small number of the population…we think 80% of people voted for a POTUS but it is never so.

I support Trump and continue too but I do not agree with everything he says or does. Certainly, I do think many in his orbit are users and latch on inept corrupt people. In all administrations. Self-serving. Akin to the very stupid and corrupt persons in his first term that helped give us the deadly fraud PCR manufactured non-pandemic COVID and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. vaccine. It is devastating that POTUS Trump cannot stand against the deadly mRNA vaccine still and still courts it as a success and needed. He POTUS Trump is wrong in this, he was wrong in COVID and wrong now (4-5 years now) on the success of deadly failed OWS lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine. His OWS and mRNA vaccine has killed people. Biden was wrong to roll it out and mandate it. I am not even sure Trump would have not mandated it. It is deplorable that now Makary and Bhattacharya et al. of FDA and NIH etc. are silent on the deadly mRNA vaccine and they know they are wrong. They are playing a game of silence. It is deplorable.

I will never be silenced or be bought, not even for a job. My technical skills, my academics, my expertise is bullet proof and that is why I am never fact checked. No one challenges me. They know why. I will go jobless if I have to. But I will remain in the breach with you UNSILENCED to wage this battle. To help inform, and not just information you ‘want’ to hear, I will share all information, both sides so we are fully informed.

But it is POTUS Trump’s choice and right as POTUS while he is POTUS. It is my right as is yours to however question and like or not like what you say, or do, if we wish. We do not need agree and the key is that there is benevolent intent. The key is we hold civil constructive debate, even contentions, but safe, respectful. Of humanity, dignity. America must remain the great nation it is, the beacon of hope. With nations like Canada, another beacon of hope, great nation.

For example, I am fully against and dismayed how AG Bondi and the Trump administration have dealt with the deportation of the man to El Salvador, Kilmar Abrego García. I do not think it is legal to hold someone in US and send him to another prison system. Legal experts will settle that. If he is guilty of something, then charge him in US, allow him his habeas, in front of a judge. Due process. Today is him, tomorrow could be you. Can the Trump administration or any future administration now use this process to silence and disappear its detractors? If you do not agree with them? You Trump orbit admitted you made a mistake and now you are trying to smear him. You must do the right thing, follow the courts, the SCOTUS; the courts said bring him back and let him face a judge and the court will decide. If he is guilty of something, then the next step will occur. But you wrongfully deported him and there is no sane universe where you the US can say you cannot bring him back.

Something is very very wrong here. I want anyone who is a terrorist, a killer, rapist, pedophile and the like removed, punished. But it must be real and proven. We are a good governance society. For a reason.