Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

it always went too fucking far Sir, it was inhumane, to innocent people, not the criminals and even there needed process...so how do you make whole those brutalized? are you going to hold Noem, Miller, Corey et al. to account? If so, how?

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Dr. Paul Alexander
29m

Israeli opposition eyes deal with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties to oust Netanyahu...

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