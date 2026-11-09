What? Miller’s biographer tells some stunning truths!

But let us deal with Donaldos Magnus first and this very good admission by him for it was always so but I guess he needed to lose the mid-terms to try to get back the voters. Big man, ballsey to stand up, thank you! Late, but thank you.

Thank you for admitting the truth Sir! Well done! Now do same for the deadliness of the Malone RFK Jr. Pfizer Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine. Do same for Epstein pedophilia. Do same. Admit the truth, we love for that Trump. That person, the truth telling Trump, huge praise.

But you knew many who were coming in and their only crime was coming illegally but many in USA used them across decades to build hotels and work in business places and paid them low wages…you yourself and your businesses may have?…many in USA, so how could you treat these folk this way? criminals yes, killers and rapists yes had to be held and removed (I argue still after process) but not good people…do not beat good people…a social contract was broken and truth is this is one of the reasons Repubs did so poorly…raw Americans punished you at the polls…

praise for admitting this Sir! Thank you for this!