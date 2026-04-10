Rolbert Joachin, a Haitian illegal national…

what you do is tear him, this animal Joachin, apart limb by limb, but keep him alive…white or black, Jews, Christian, Hindu, Muslim…any ethnicity, or faith, you do this crime, we must put you down like the beast you are but we must suffer you first, badly, taking you to the edges of death and bring you back for more…

‘President Donald Trump has posted a horrific video of a woman being beaten to death at a Florida gas station earlier this month, using the killing to launch a blistering attack on Joe Biden and his immigration record.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the suspect is Rolbert Joachin, a Haitian national accused of fatally attacking a woman in Fort Myers on April 3. DHS said Joachin first entered the US illegally in August 2022 and was released into the country under Temporary Protected Status.

The suspect was tracked down and arrested with ICE assistance, and appeared in court on Wednesday, where he revealed that he went to the gas station specifically to kill the victim.’

Haitian illegal immigrant bludgeons mother of two to death with hammer outside Florida gas station in broad daylight

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