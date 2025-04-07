Thank you POTUS Trump for standing up for MARINE LE PEN! Praise! She is the Targeted & Banned French Right-Wing Leader; Macon did this? Thank you Elon! Defeating Macron in elections so now jailed?
She was convicted Monday of misappropriating European Union funds by using the money to pay party officials. She received a four-year prison sentence – two of which are suspended and two to be served
Excellent reporting by GWP.
___
Lawfare. President Trump knows all about that.
Granted, Le Pen may very well be truly guilty, but I saw an article that 1 in 5 politicians do what she apparently did.
Targeted justice. No bueno.
Same in Romania a few weeks ago.
Same in Germany (the political-security establishment are trying to BAN the AfD party, Germany's second largest political party now with recent opinion polls have them tied for 1st).
Hanky-panky in Austria some months ago as well.
"Populism" is a dirty word in the European Union.
The globalist machine. UN/WEF/EU/NATO. With lots of agitation from Team Soros-Hoffman-Gates-Bloomberg-Rockefeller-Jobs-Singh-Buffet-Pritzker-Moskowitz-Omydar-Qatar-Iran-China