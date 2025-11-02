Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
1hEdited

Oh, bravo, Donaldos Magnus! Another glorious leap to the left for America's socialist savior, Trump the Tankie. Here I was thinking you'd finally drain the swamp by building that wall high enough to keep out the globalist hordes, but nooo—now you're greenlighting drone strikes on poor, misunderstood Nigerians just to virtue-signal about "persecuted Christians."

How very Bernie Sanders of you, meddling in foreign affairs like some AOC fever dream.

And let's not forget America's proudest tradition: back in WW2, Yanks fought alongside the Soviet Union against the only parties actually slugging it out with Communists—talk about picking the wrong side in history's greatest anti-Red crusade.

But where's the love for real white folks back home, Donaldos Magnus?

The ones getting priced out of their neighborhoods by your H-1B buddies and affirmative-action overlords? You're letting the Great Replacement chug along unchecked—call that "MAGA"?

And don't get me started on your spineless betrayal of Russia's God-fearing Orthodox Christians, those stalwart defenders of traditional values who've heroically banned the U.S.-based Satanic Temple (you know, the one headquartered in that den of drag queens, Salem).

Putin's out there purging devil-worshippers like a boss, while you're too busy simping for that non-Christian Zionist Zelenskyy to lift a finger.

Those Russian babushkas praying in onion-domed churches? Abandoned to Kiev's godless goons because, what, orange man bad at follow-through? Pathetic.

Mark my words: this Nigerian neocon nonsense will trigger a biblical flood of Sub-Saharan African refugees straight to the US borders—millions of them, smart as whips, at least as compared to native born Americans, boosting the US national IQ average overnight (finally, some brains to counter the Fox News demo).

But spare a thought for the young black men and wide-eyed kids among 'em; they'll wash up on the shores of the US, where sodomizing and being sodomized is an American Exceptional "constitutional right" (SCOTUS: Lawrence v Texas, 2004), quickly to become easy pickings for America's premier predators: the homegrown horde of transgender groomers and pedo-priests, infamous worldwide from Epstein Island to the Vatican kiddie pools.

Thanks to your "humanitarian" hawkery, Donaldos, the US will import comparative genius, IQ-wise, but get back tragedy. What a legacy—Biden 2.0 with better hair, now with bonus historical revisionism. #TrumpTooLeft #SaveTheWhitesFirst #RussiaDidNothingWrong

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lowell Hubbs's avatar
Lowell Hubbs
1h

Why was this not done years ago and before it got that bad?

Breaking: Trump Threatens to Send Troops to Nigeria 'Guns-a-Blazing' to Stop Christian Genocide

Moore said there had been “7000 Christians murdered this year, that’s 35 a day are killed in Nigeria just for professing their faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

“If I should give some numbers really quick here: there have been 50,000 to 100,000 murdered Christians in Nigeria. This is an astounding number nobody is talking about. It’s genocidal numbers. And at the same period, we have had over 19,000 churches attacked or destroyed.”

Read more:

https://www.westernjournal.com/breaking-trump-threatens-send-troops-nigeria-guns-blazing-stop-christian-mass-killings/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture