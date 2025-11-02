President Donald Trump has warned that the United States is preparing for potential military action against Nigeria following the ongoing genocide of Christians across the country.

The statement, which directed the Department of War to be ready for possible intervention, represents the most serious U.S. warning yet over a crisis that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and devastated entire regions.

The situation in Nigeria has deteriorated for more than a decade.

Islamist terror groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province have waged a relentless campaign against Christian communities, particularly in the northern and central parts of the country.

Churches have been burned, pastors executed, and villages wiped out in coordinated attacks.

Human rights groups estimate that over 50,000 Christians have been killed since 2009, with millions displaced from their homes.

In recent years, the violence has intensified while the Nigerian government has largely failed to protect its citizens or bring perpetrators to justice.

Trump’s order marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy. Unlike previous administrations that relied on diplomatic statements and sanctions, this approach signals the possible use of force to stop mass atrocities.

The move echoes Trump’s long-standing promise to defend persecuted Christians worldwide and restore America’s deterrence against terrorism.’

