Thank you POTUS Trump for this move on the Nigerian Christians being slaughtered by islamists, radical islamic followers in Nigeria; Islamist terror groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State West
Africa Province have waged a relentless campaign against Christian communities, particularly in the northern and central parts of the country; huge praise POTUS Trump wanting to help militarily!
President Donald Trump has warned that the United States is preparing for potential military action against Nigeria following the ongoing genocide of Christians across the country.
The statement, which directed the Department of War to be ready for possible intervention, represents the most serious U.S. warning yet over a crisis that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and devastated entire regions.
The situation in Nigeria has deteriorated for more than a decade.
Islamist terror groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province have waged a relentless campaign against Christian communities, particularly in the northern and central parts of the country.
Churches have been burned, pastors executed, and villages wiped out in coordinated attacks.
Human rights groups estimate that over 50,000 Christians have been killed since 2009, with millions displaced from their homes.
In recent years, the violence has intensified while the Nigerian government has largely failed to protect its citizens or bring perpetrators to justice.
Trump’s order marks a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy. Unlike previous administrations that relied on diplomatic statements and sanctions, this approach signals the possible use of force to stop mass atrocities.
The move echoes Trump’s long-standing promise to defend persecuted Christians worldwide and restore America’s deterrence against terrorism.’
Oh, bravo, Donaldos Magnus! Another glorious leap to the left for America's socialist savior, Trump the Tankie. Here I was thinking you'd finally drain the swamp by building that wall high enough to keep out the globalist hordes, but nooo—now you're greenlighting drone strikes on poor, misunderstood Nigerians just to virtue-signal about "persecuted Christians."
How very Bernie Sanders of you, meddling in foreign affairs like some AOC fever dream.
And let's not forget America's proudest tradition: back in WW2, Yanks fought alongside the Soviet Union against the only parties actually slugging it out with Communists—talk about picking the wrong side in history's greatest anti-Red crusade.
But where's the love for real white folks back home, Donaldos Magnus?
The ones getting priced out of their neighborhoods by your H-1B buddies and affirmative-action overlords? You're letting the Great Replacement chug along unchecked—call that "MAGA"?
And don't get me started on your spineless betrayal of Russia's God-fearing Orthodox Christians, those stalwart defenders of traditional values who've heroically banned the U.S.-based Satanic Temple (you know, the one headquartered in that den of drag queens, Salem).
Putin's out there purging devil-worshippers like a boss, while you're too busy simping for that non-Christian Zionist Zelenskyy to lift a finger.
Those Russian babushkas praying in onion-domed churches? Abandoned to Kiev's godless goons because, what, orange man bad at follow-through? Pathetic.
Mark my words: this Nigerian neocon nonsense will trigger a biblical flood of Sub-Saharan African refugees straight to the US borders—millions of them, smart as whips, at least as compared to native born Americans, boosting the US national IQ average overnight (finally, some brains to counter the Fox News demo).
But spare a thought for the young black men and wide-eyed kids among 'em; they'll wash up on the shores of the US, where sodomizing and being sodomized is an American Exceptional "constitutional right" (SCOTUS: Lawrence v Texas, 2004), quickly to become easy pickings for America's premier predators: the homegrown horde of transgender groomers and pedo-priests, infamous worldwide from Epstein Island to the Vatican kiddie pools.
Thanks to your "humanitarian" hawkery, Donaldos, the US will import comparative genius, IQ-wise, but get back tragedy. What a legacy—Biden 2.0 with better hair, now with bonus historical revisionism. #TrumpTooLeft #SaveTheWhitesFirst #RussiaDidNothingWrong
Why was this not done years ago and before it got that bad?
Breaking: Trump Threatens to Send Troops to Nigeria 'Guns-a-Blazing' to Stop Christian Genocide
Moore said there had been “7000 Christians murdered this year, that’s 35 a day are killed in Nigeria just for professing their faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
“If I should give some numbers really quick here: there have been 50,000 to 100,000 murdered Christians in Nigeria. This is an astounding number nobody is talking about. It’s genocidal numbers. And at the same period, we have had over 19,000 churches attacked or destroyed.”
