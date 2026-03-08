‘The fallen servicemembers were identified by the Department of Defense as Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45 and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54.’