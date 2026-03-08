Thank you POTUS Trump! 'President Trump participated in a dignified transfer on Saturday of six service members who were killed in the first days of the war with Iran'; we mourn for the loss of our
precious military! This is likely the most difficult task a POTUS has to do & I praise POTUS Trump! We mourn for all lives lost, innocent lives of Americans, Iranians, Israelis; we pray this ends now!
‘The fallen servicemembers were identified by the Department of Defense as Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45 and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54.’
How can you not fall for the covid19 psyop, but do fall for the Trump - psyop ?
I am sorry these service personnel lost their lives. Over a week ago, when these personnel were still alive, Meryl Nass put out a stack entitled "US attacks Iran though it has been unable to come up with a good reason why. War is always good at changing the subject. Some possible reasons below."
I posted then as follows:
"I think the reasons are pretty clear. I hope there is no loss of American or civilian life too but flag draped caskets arriving home would be a great photo opportunity for POTUS Trump. I'm sure his advisors have factored this in and with the kiddie fucking accusations against him starting to get legs following the revelations that the DoJ covered up the notes of the FBI interviews with his underage accuser the prevailing view would be that if POTUS starts to look guilty and troops losing their lives can save his ass it is worth it."
It seems I was a clairvoyant.