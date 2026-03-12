Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Frank
20m

What planet is everybody on? Most of Epstein is all about Honeypot, give me a break, when is anyone in the real world going to figure out the real problem, the blackmailing, not the pedophilia which is very disturbing, yes I agree. But the bigger more important issue is the blackmailing, the rest is all cover up for the honeypot and the blackmailing.

Aaron Smith
28m

That’s not going to happen, absolutely zero chance of gates being sent to prison over Epstein. Don’t get me wrong and think for even a second that I don’t think he should be in jail for all of the fuckery that guys been doing for years but there’s really no chance he will ever end up there

