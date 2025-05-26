the aid to the people in need directly, no middlemen or parties, and I like Rubio’s words “to sponsor programs that make a difference, and it’s going to be part of a holistic approach to our foreign policy,”…I will remind again that in that 12% and however we reform the foreign aid, that SOFT power is critical…make sure it is included in various ways as it gets to the people; I know Marco understands this and will champion this SOFT power. I like this from him and thank Trump for a wise pick at State. Rubio has risen to the task and while no one is perfect and we make stumbles finding our footing, he is standing up and out.

NGOs and democrats and republicans across decades have used and raped USAID into a piggy bank slush fund Ponzi kickback scheme. I would like Rubio et al. to launch an investigation into where the money is and has gone to the dollar over the last 50 years…folding it was a mistake if that was not done. We want accountability for our tax dollars.

“China doesn’t do humanitarian aid. China does predatory lending. That’s what Belt and Road Initiative is,” Rubio continued, referring to the communist nation’s debt-trap diplomacy program.

“They have zero record of doing humanitarian aid in the world, and frankly, they don’t know how to do it,” he observed.’

Rubio:

‘Rubio noted that the United States is still giving “more humanitarian support than the next 10 countries combined” even after the reforms.’

Well done!

‘Mind Blowing information from Marco Rubio - Only 12 cents of every dollar spent from USAID went to recipients, the other 88 cents went to NGOs who pocketed the money - Even with the reforms we put in place and what we're suggesting in changes to our foreign aid, we still will provide more foreign aid, more humanitarian support than the next 10 countries combined - China doesn't do humanitarian aid. China does predatory lending, they provide debt traps - China has no zero record of doing humanitarian aid in the world - The US State Department was captured, “The State Department had to change. It was no longer at the center of American foreign policy. It had often been replaced by the National Security Council or some other agency of government when in fact, we have these highly talented people -- that were being edged out."

