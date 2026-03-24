Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
10m

General Stanley A. McChrystal (U.S. Army, Ret.) who commanded U.S. Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and later ISAF in Afghanistan stated in his book "My Share of the Task" (2013) that the rates of antisocial or sociopathic personality traits were believed to be higher in elite combat units than in the civilian population, sometimes described as roughly about double. So once those US boots hit the ground, elderly, infants, kids, women are going to be butchered. The US butchered up to nearly a million civilians in Iraq,according to an epidemiological study published in The Lancet back when it was still a reputable journal. Multiple apparent war crimes have already been committed,which would not be winning the "hearts and minds" of the Iranian people, so Operation Epstein Folly is likely to end in disaster, and the Democrats are considering extraditing POTUS Trump and others to The Hague once they are back in power. You can say " Fuck the ICC" all you want. That won't stop the Democrats from sending POTUS there. And if he gets a fair trial,he's fucked, just like Duterte and Slobodan Milosevic. He'll go down in history as the American Idi Amin.

Reply
Share
Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
33mEdited

CENTCOM said that the "Iranian air defense fire" (not specifically a "gun", "missile" or "other") hit the F35. There is ALOT of said - not said with that statement.

1. Was the fire from home-grown weapons?

2. What "exactly" hit the F35?

3. If the "fire" was not from a home grown Iranian weapon system, then who gave Iran the weapon system capable of "firing" successfully at an F35

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture