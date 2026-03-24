That Iran's military could hit our US undetectable F-35 STEALTH jet fighter is & was a turning point in the US Israel bombing of Iran; Lockheed Martin has to give us the tax-payer some money back for
this failure...if you were not paying attention, this one incident is one of the most important ones in this war...and we know it! it is a staggering breach for this 5th generation aircraft is the
MOST advanced…in the world! Lockheed has serious explaining to do…for it was made to evade detection…then how was it detected? the American military is unrivalled. but something is gone wrong here. congress must launch an immediate hearing and make it public for it is our tax dollars. did Lockheed lie to the government and now it is in the battlefield and is tested against Iran we see that there is a breach? this was a watershed moment…was it the heat signature? was it pilot error? is there a glitch in the stealth that we are now seeing? did Iran just get lucky and this is idiosyncratic…not a problem? thank God the pilot is alive and reports are he did sustain some injury…the media is not reporting the news truthfully…my reading suggests our military bases in Middle East have sustained massive damage…? have you seen that? as Americans with our troops in harms way, we need accurate full reporting of what is going on…not spun duplicitous news…no doubt what is sensitive and should be classified can stay so. I hope POTUS Trump is being properly briefed on this and demands a full accounting of this…this is not to be taken lightly. Lockheed must tell our Pentagon et al. how this failure happened. This is the most shocking aspect thus far of this war. This breach.
Listen to this reporter:
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
General Stanley A. McChrystal (U.S. Army, Ret.) who commanded U.S. Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and later ISAF in Afghanistan stated in his book "My Share of the Task" (2013) that the rates of antisocial or sociopathic personality traits were believed to be higher in elite combat units than in the civilian population, sometimes described as roughly about double. So once those US boots hit the ground, elderly, infants, kids, women are going to be butchered. The US butchered up to nearly a million civilians in Iraq,according to an epidemiological study published in The Lancet back when it was still a reputable journal. Multiple apparent war crimes have already been committed,which would not be winning the "hearts and minds" of the Iranian people, so Operation Epstein Folly is likely to end in disaster, and the Democrats are considering extraditing POTUS Trump and others to The Hague once they are back in power. You can say " Fuck the ICC" all you want. That won't stop the Democrats from sending POTUS there. And if he gets a fair trial,he's fucked, just like Duterte and Slobodan Milosevic. He'll go down in history as the American Idi Amin.
CENTCOM said that the "Iranian air defense fire" (not specifically a "gun", "missile" or "other") hit the F35. There is ALOT of said - not said with that statement.
1. Was the fire from home-grown weapons?
2. What "exactly" hit the F35?
3. If the "fire" was not from a home grown Iranian weapon system, then who gave Iran the weapon system capable of "firing" successfully at an F35