MOST advanced…in the world! Lockheed has serious explaining to do…for it was made to evade detection…then how was it detected? the American military is unrivalled. but something is gone wrong here. congress must launch an immediate hearing and make it public for it is our tax dollars. did Lockheed lie to the government and now it is in the battlefield and is tested against Iran we see that there is a breach? this was a watershed moment…was it the heat signature? was it pilot error? is there a glitch in the stealth that we are now seeing? did Iran just get lucky and this is idiosyncratic…not a problem? thank God the pilot is alive and reports are he did sustain some injury…the media is not reporting the news truthfully…my reading suggests our military bases in Middle East have sustained massive damage…? have you seen that? as Americans with our troops in harms way, we need accurate full reporting of what is going on…not spun duplicitous news…no doubt what is sensitive and should be classified can stay so. I hope POTUS Trump is being properly briefed on this and demands a full accounting of this…this is not to be taken lightly. Lockheed must tell our Pentagon et al. how this failure happened. This is the most shocking aspect thus far of this war. This breach.

Listen to this reporter: