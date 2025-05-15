There is no sound reason, none, no justification for that not guilty verdict…these police must sit behind bars for life! I support the BLUE first, always but this was murder! Murder in the first! How could Derek Chauvin be imprisoned and these police get off? I felt Chauvin did wrong, I do not know exactly why Floyd died e.g. exact cause of death, maybe he did die of drug overdose?? but what Chauvin did was monstrous, depraved to be done to another human being. Even if you are racist and hate black people, you do not dehumanize and degrade and denigrate and violate another human that way…no one should, in no situation. you never put your hand on a child, a woman, nothing, ever…that kind of power drunk depravity is forbidden. A man is down, out? and you kicked him up in the head that way? Down on the ground? This was murder!

Is it ok for blacks to kill blacks? like this? if the cops were white, they would have been jailed for life! Once it is black on black, we do not care?

‘A Tennessee court on Wednesday acquitted all state charges against the three policemen involved in the 2023 deadly beating of Tyre Nichols.

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith were found not guilty of second-degree murder and all other state charges related to the death of Nichols, NBC News reported Wednesday.’

How?

Watch on X below and you tell me what you think…I do not care what the guy was doing, this was multiple men beating to death a man on the ground not fighting them, just punching and kicking him to death…this video shows two things 1) there are evil depraved police in some places 2) when a black man is killed by police it is often by black police and not a race issue as the left would play it…more black who are killed in altercation with police are killed by black police officers. Whether justifiable or not…not by white police officers. This case showed us that.

Mises Caucus on X: "The Tyre Nichols footage is an execution. After initially escaping, Tyre is found in the street and held in place by officers while another repeatedly kicks, batons and stomps him in the head. Thread. https://t.co/1FlaHeyp2g" / X

How can human beings do this to one another?

