The 14th amendment Birth right 'anchor baby citizenship challenge by POTUS Trump; SCOTUS is taking it up today; Trump is asking if a district judge can decide to block the POTUS & issue an injunction;
Trump is also arguing I think as to the substance is that at least one parent should be a US citizen, legal; am I correct? what's your view? do federal judges have power over constitutional matters?
I think the words or phrase of key focus are: “subject to the jurisdiction thereof,”
‘subject to the jurisdiction thereof,’
I think it means that parents should be subject to the jurisdiction and to if illegal, you are not subject to the jurisdiction…am I reading that right?
‘Fourteenth Amendment
Fourteenth Amendment Explained
Section 1
All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.’
Is this really about the children of slaves in 1865, 1866? and nothing to do with the situation today?
To me the key phrase here is in the beginning all persons born or naturalized here . The “ parents “ who are ILLEGAL should not get the benefit of suddenly being the “ caretakers “ of a baby they brought INTENTIONALLY INTO AMERICA to be born here so as to “ game “ a system ! There is a distinct difference between LEGAL + ILLEGAL , just as between “ natural born “ + “anchor born “