I think the words or phrase of key focus are: “subject to the jurisdiction thereof,”

I think it means that parents should be subject to the jurisdiction and to if illegal, you are not subject to the jurisdiction…am I reading that right?

‘Fourteenth Amendment

Fourteenth Amendment Explained

Section 1

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.’