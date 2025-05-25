These two Acts must be reversed, rescinded, voted down by House congress and we must now stand up if we really want to be made ‘whole’ again and get justice, and accountability, in the courts, from COVID, to go at congress and senate and get them to vote this down…there is no reason, NONE, whereby vaccine makers etc. who make a biological agent as vaccine and stand by it, should have a liability shield, if it is ‘safe and effective’.

POTUS Trump will not move on the mRNA death shot unless the public moves and tells him…this is no longer public health, this is a political issue…IMO FDA, NIH etc. today is there to shut us down and limit the public. The officials. I am seeing it. I am shocked. So, we got to double down and go to the street, to the public. Are you game? Then and only then will Trump turn. And do what he should have done by now which is stand up against OWS and the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine and pulled it form the market. We have to make him. Educate him. Move him.

We. are. in. a. war. a. real. war!

This is where Trump failed us by allowing this PREP Act for COVID fraud, the fake non-pandemic (all of COVID, every single aspect was a fraud lie, from lockdowns to vaccine); this is where Biden failed us, and this is where we continue to be failed.

So, our battle is really a legislative one.