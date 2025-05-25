Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Pamela Fingar
This is outrageous! I personally know about 10 people who are shocked that this has not been stopped on all levels! We trusted the Trump administration to axe the vax and stop all future bioweapon vax manufacturing instead it has been ramped up- this is insane and people are not voting to continue this sharade!🤬

KT-SunWillShineAgain
Absolutely 💯 spot on.

Include that babies are forced to have 29, yes that is 29, vaccine injections during first 12 months before their immune systems have been developed.

They are administered at baby wellness "checks" at something like 2, 4, 6, and 12 months.

Worst of all, babies are being shot with vit K, hep B shots within a few hours of birth. Now covid shots have been added to the 6 months wellness checkup and 12 months.

See testimony by super lawyer Aaron Siri before Senator Ron Johnson May 23rd Senate Hearing.

As long as big pHarma has total exemption from liability they can inject anything they want and get away with it.

