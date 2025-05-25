The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury and Prevention Act (under Reagan) and PREP Act (2005) (under Bush) provides LIABILITY protection shield to all vaccine, drug, 'countermeasure' manufacturers,
vaccine makers, CEOs, researchers, medical doctors, all health agency officials, agency heads, Directors etc. & AZAR PHUCKED America under Trump with the PREP Act preventing us from SUING for damage
These two Acts must be reversed, rescinded, voted down by House congress and we must now stand up if we really want to be made ‘whole’ again and get justice, and accountability, in the courts, from COVID, to go at congress and senate and get them to vote this down…there is no reason, NONE, whereby vaccine makers etc. who make a biological agent as vaccine and stand by it, should have a liability shield, if it is ‘safe and effective’.
POTUS Trump will not move on the mRNA death shot unless the public moves and tells him…this is no longer public health, this is a political issue…IMO FDA, NIH etc. today is there to shut us down and limit the public. The officials. I am seeing it. I am shocked. So, we got to double down and go to the street, to the public. Are you game? Then and only then will Trump turn. And do what he should have done by now which is stand up against OWS and the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine and pulled it form the market. We have to make him. Educate him. Move him.
We. are. in. a. war. a. real. war!
This is where Trump failed us by allowing this PREP Act for COVID fraud, the fake non-pandemic (all of COVID, every single aspect was a fraud lie, from lockdowns to vaccine); this is where Biden failed us, and this is where we continue to be failed.
So, our battle is really a legislative one.
This is outrageous! I personally know about 10 people who are shocked that this has not been stopped on all levels! We trusted the Trump administration to axe the vax and stop all future bioweapon vax manufacturing instead it has been ramped up- this is insane and people are not voting to continue this sharade!🤬
Absolutely 💯 spot on.
Include that babies are forced to have 29, yes that is 29, vaccine injections during first 12 months before their immune systems have been developed.
They are administered at baby wellness "checks" at something like 2, 4, 6, and 12 months.
Worst of all, babies are being shot with vit K, hep B shots within a few hours of birth. Now covid shots have been added to the 6 months wellness checkup and 12 months.
See testimony by super lawyer Aaron Siri before Senator Ron Johnson May 23rd Senate Hearing.
As long as big pHarma has total exemption from liability they can inject anything they want and get away with it.