"Mar-a-Lago face," has received excessive Botox, noticeable facial fillers and intense tanning.
I don’t know about you but between above and Noem, this looks maxxing Trump Palm Beach look is hideous…at least to me.
I see it in the men too, excess tanning, looks-maxxing to exist in the Trump Palm Beach crowd. I think a bit bizarre and actually troubling what people do. to themselves.
‘Speculation has circulated that women connected to the U.S. president’s circle are encouraged to adopt a “Mar-a-Lago makeover,” an aesthetic associated with the glamorous and frequently cosmetically enhanced women who visit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and club in Palm Beach, Florida.
“Her Maralago-ization is complete,” one wrote on X, implying that Amy took on the Mar-a-Lago look. A second joked, “they both have Mar a Lago face.”’
Poor Brett, must not be sure which now is his wife?
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How hideous. She's been transformed into Kristi Noem. Did that only happen on the outside or did her brain disappear too?
It's a mixture of excessive plastic surgery, people desperately trying to look 30 years younger, social climbers, social climbers on their way down trying to stop the slide, people wanting to be part of an entourage, people stuck in Fox News 1999 and hucksters and fraudsters.