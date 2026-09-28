Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
Sep 28

How hideous. She's been transformed into Kristi Noem. Did that only happen on the outside or did her brain disappear too?

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4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
George Romey's avatar
George Romey
Sep 28

It's a mixture of excessive plastic surgery, people desperately trying to look 30 years younger, social climbers, social climbers on their way down trying to stop the slide, people wanting to be part of an entourage, people stuck in Fox News 1999 and hucksters and fraudsters.

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