"Mar-a-Lago face," has received excessive Botox, noticeable facial fillers and intense tanning.

I don’t know about you but between above and Noem, this looks maxxing Trump Palm Beach look is hideous…at least to me.

I see it in the men too, excess tanning, looks-maxxing to exist in the Trump Palm Beach crowd. I think a bit bizarre and actually troubling what people do. to themselves.

‘Speculation has circulated that women connected to the U.S. president’s circle are encouraged to adopt a “Mar-a-Lago makeover,” an aesthetic associated with the glamorous and frequently cosmetically enhanced women who visit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and club in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Her Maralago-ization is complete,” one wrote on X, implying that Amy took on the Mar-a-Lago look. A second joked, “they both have Mar a Lago face.”’

Poor Brett, must not be sure which now is his wife?