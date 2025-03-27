The 2020 story claiming Trump called dead US military veterans' suckers and losers never ever happened and was a pure lie! I wanted to bring this up for the beast DC swamp fecal media tried to hurt
him with this and they were evils dogs for this! Hurt Trump for he did not realize how evil these animals in media are and were! Worse today! I spoke to people there while in DC & said NEVER did!
It is for this story our POTUS Trump detests the media, as he should, for it was a slander and smear, and Goldberg, and the legacy media and this story by Goldberg was not true! This story by Goldberg was wrong, but the story ‘now’ on the Houthi bombing and the lapse in national security by Hegseth et al. is true (SIGNAL call). That is the issue. Our soldiers could have died if the information ended up in the wrong hands, warning them of the impending attack. Everyone knows this. The spin and lies must stop by Hegseth et al. They are hurting Trump.
Hegseth should stop talking, he is making it worse. He seems unhinged. IMO. IMO he is an embarrassment as SECDEF. He is bobbing and weaving and trying to bullshit the nation. He Hegseth shared classified information, and he placed people at risk. He needs to admit this, and stop the bullshit lies! The spin! He is hurting POTUS Trump. It is messy now, making it worse, they fucked up so own it. The public understands this. Love POTUS Trump and do not want this bullshit to hurt his work and image. It can. He has to be strong and do what needs to be done even if it means cutting lose some people. It was reckless.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Trump called American war dead ‘suckers’ and ‘losers', report claims
‘Donald Trump canceled a visit to pay respects at an American military cemetery outside Paris in 2018 because he thought the dead soldiers were “losers” and “suckers” and he did not want the rain to mess up his hair, according to an explosive new report.
At the time, Trump explained the cancellation by saying his helicopter could not fly in the rain and the Secret Service would not drive him to Aisne-Marne American cemetery, where 1,800 US marines who lost their lives in the first world war battle at Belleau Wood are buried.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Many veterans who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan say that they feel like they got suckered into fighting those wars on Israel's behalf. I think that is understandable considering that all evidence points towards Israeli intelligence having orchestrated 9/11. Also, it's looking like Israeli intelligence orchestrated JFK's assassination as well with the help of Israel supports and anti-Castro folks within the CIA, the Jewish mob, and their buddies in the Italian mob.... becuase JFK was trying to get Israel to stop testing their nukes, and have their nucellar facilities be inspected, as well as making AIPAC register as a foreign agent (AIPAC was called the American Zionist Council back in JFK's day).
All this misinformation and disinformation is coming from the criminals who control mass media and the Democratic Party. They are upset by the reforms being implemented by Musk and President Trump, which are gradually discovering and strangulating their embezzlement of government money. Their mischief includes the sabotage of Tesla vehicles and charging stations, the Russia hoax noise and all manner of yeowling and howling by actors and actresses and obnoxious idiot box stooges like Whoopie Goldberg and her associates. This sort of malignant mischief should not be confused with “free speech” that is essential to political discourse in a democratic state. Musk is in the process of silencing some of this via slander lawsuits. What is needed is an understand that deliberately bombarding the public with misinformation and disinformation via mass media is a form of treason that undermines democracy, plus laws that make corporations liable for damages caused by this sort of mischief, but the supreme court has consistently ignored this subtlety and ruled that corporations are “private” entities that have a right to promote lies if they so choose. However, this represents a major failure of the supreme court, because corporations are government creations and they should therefore be subject to the same constitutional restrictions as the government itself.