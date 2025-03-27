It is for this story our POTUS Trump detests the media, as he should, for it was a slander and smear, and Goldberg, and the legacy media and this story by Goldberg was not true! This story by Goldberg was wrong, but the story ‘now’ on the Houthi bombing and the lapse in national security by Hegseth et al. is true (SIGNAL call). That is the issue. Our soldiers could have died if the information ended up in the wrong hands, warning them of the impending attack. Everyone knows this. The spin and lies must stop by Hegseth et al. They are hurting Trump.

Hegseth should stop talking, he is making it worse. He seems unhinged. IMO. IMO he is an embarrassment as SECDEF. He is bobbing and weaving and trying to bullshit the nation. He Hegseth shared classified information, and he placed people at risk. He needs to admit this, and stop the bullshit lies! The spin! He is hurting POTUS Trump. It is messy now, making it worse, they fucked up so own it. The public understands this. Love POTUS Trump and do not want this bullshit to hurt his work and image. It can. He has to be strong and do what needs to be done even if it means cutting lose some people. It was reckless.

Trump called American war dead ‘suckers’ and ‘losers', report claims

‘Donald Trump canceled a visit to pay respects at an American military cemetery outside Paris in 2018 because he thought the dead soldiers were “losers” and “suckers” and he did not want the rain to mess up his hair, according to an explosive new report.

At the time, Trump explained the cancellation by saying his helicopter could not fly in the rain and the Secret Service would not drive him to Aisne-Marne American cemetery, where 1,800 US marines who lost their lives in the first world war battle at Belleau Wood are buried.’