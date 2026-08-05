Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

Dubai explosions LIVE: Huge smoke seen near Palm Jumeirah after 'loud bangs' in Jebel Ali

Explosions have been reported in the Emirati city

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

US only has 43-day emergency buffer of crude oil left in 45-year low

The U.S. only has about 43 days of an emergency buffer of crude oil left — a 45-year low as President Donald Trump continues to wage war against Iran, throwing global markets into chaos https://www.themirror.com/news/world-news/only-43-day-emergency-buffer-1969944

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture