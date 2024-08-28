The American people were so screwed across COVID, we had Zuckerberg Facebook refusing to print the truth we were sharing, censoring us & we had media like FOX & CNN etc. shilling for a deadly vaccine
e.g. via corrupt television so called doctors like Marc Siegel and Nicole Saphier promoting a vaccine that they knew was not effective and was not safety tested; they were incentivized
so, we were screwed by two entities…social media and television media.
The pressure of not speaking the truth you murdered us live with that your children potential target you're an accessory before during and after the act that still continues the censorship. STOP THE BS
#STOP FACEBOOK
#STOP BS
2020- 'KING' NICK CLEGG and FACEBOOK! 2024-Zuckerberg admits Biden-Harris administration 'pressured' Facebook to censor Americans!?
2024- LATEST ON ZUCKERBERG/FACEBOOK from SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA --- https://youtu.be/2PAR8Y74a4A?si=spOTw1_Bnf29n4gb
To me it looks as if ZUCKERBERG/FACEBOOK are trying to shift the goal posts as to what really happened. FEBRUARY 2020 FACEBOOK called a meeting to take control of free speech and control what could be said about COVID. So for PERFIDIOUS ZUCKERBERG to come out now and make excuses is just pure EVIL AND SATANIC LIES!? In 2022 I stumbled upon the NICK CLEGG/FACEBOOK EVIL SATANIC SHENANIGANS and you can read about it below!
Not sure why but couple of years ago or more I typed in Nick Clegg and FACEBOOK and I saw the POLITICO article and opened it!? I was shocked at what I read and taken aback that I had not seen this written/spoken about on INTERNET nor in MSM! Was another thing that told me the alleged pandemic Was a well planned SCAMDEMIC.---YES/NO?
It was clear that FACEBOOK knew exactly what was going to happen long before it was going to happen. How did they know all of this? Where were they getting information from?
Was it from WEF/WHO/SATAN GATES/UN/BANKERS etc? Maybe FACEBOOK is part of the EVIL SATANIC CULT planning it all!?
It made me think that at some stage CLEGG shall throw his hat into the ring to becoming the 'KING' of the NEW WORLD ORDER or what ever the WEF/UN/WHO etc have plans to do etc!?
Makes one wonder more than ever now why has MSM not written/spoken about it and why no debate has taken place etc!?
ONE HAS TO WONDER WHAT SATANIC PERFIDIOUS SCUMBAGS WERE INVOLVED WITH THE SUMMIT!?
SECOND PARAGRAPH
In February, Facebook used its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, to host a summit of World Health Organization officials and tech companies about managing the so-called infodemic of fake health news. In early March, before much of corporate American had decided how to handle COVID-19, Facebook shut its offices, sent its 45,000 employees home, and canceled major events more than 13 months out. In April, it waded directly into the political storm around reopening the country, pulling down ads for anti-lockdown protests in places like New Jersey and Nebraska, sparking outrage on the right. Last week, it dramatically announced, in the New York Times, a new “oversight board” to guide its decisions on removing content, made up of an unapologetically globalist mix of academic experts, journalists and political figures.
