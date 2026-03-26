now, you could come out with a ‘win’ but all sides MUST win too! you lead!

Mattis Delivers Harsh Iran Assessment…imagine the former United States secretary of defense under Trump term one, rips Trump apart for the Iran bombing ‘as is’.

Stunning! So basically, one SECDEF former is saying the current SECDEF is inept and misinformed and dangerous to the mission and the United States military. Basically. Place US in danger by decisions made.

The gap between what US is demanding and what Iran is demanding is wide...to both sides and thus Trump needs the type of Statesman to negotiate this, not Kushner or Witkoff or Trump, IMO Trump is a deal maker for construction, not this...he needs help, big, and fast...I know he wants this to end and to fix things and get a win...he can, next steps are key, I stand by him! Humility, modesty is needed…band he got to know his limitations...each man or woman…and get the right help. How can we have 2 New York condo developers be the ones negotiating peace here? this in itself is insane.

Iran must stop firing missiles and so must all sides. We need this to end now! POTUS Trump must lead this now fast…Israel may feel backed into a corner and act heavily and this can be catastrophic…it was a disaster for Israel and USA to begin this…as bad as the Iran’s religious Ayatollah was and are…a catastrophic foolish move here and the impact is bad…to the world and I want Trump to find that off-ramp…Iran has an interest in continuing this war as the more leverage they gain the longer this goes on…Trump needs to snatch this away from them…he needs a way out! he was right stepping back on Monday night not hitting Iran’s energy infrastructure and does not attack it after 5 days…the threats Iran has made re response, can devastate the Middle East and global economy.

when leaders get desperate, Iran, Israel or even US, no guessing what they may do next and there is NO good reason to use US ground forces now…this is very risky to our troops, we will have many casualties…I cannot see how this will work…

I want Trump to win and I plead, take time here and find that Statesman to get the outcome…this cannot be won by air power and we will need 1 million troops to occupy Iran et al. Is this what we think? you must understand the defiance of Iran…there must be a win win here. Find it!

I stand by POTUS Trump but we will be very badly off if we entered a protracted long war with Iran…find the off-ramp!

Watch Rami in video interview, very sobering:

US and Israel ‘miscalculated’ on Iran – former Mossad official (VIDEO) — RT World News

‘HOUSTON — Former Defense Secretary James Mattis offered a sobering take Monday on the Strait of Hormuz, criticizing the Trump administration for what he saw as a failure to think strategically about Iran.

Why it matters: The CERAWeek conference here has been clouded by uncertainty over the future of a conflict that’s bringing historic supply disruptions — and upending industry planning in the process.

“We’re in a tough spot, ladies and gentlemen, and I can’t identify a lot of good options,” the retired Marine general told attendees at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference.

Driving the news: If President Trump declares victory and pulls back the U.S. military, Iran “would now say we own the Strait,” said Mattis, who served in the president’s first term before resigning in 2019 after the commander-in-chief reportedly rebuffed his advice on Syria.’

Listen to Rami, listen to MAD DOG Mattis POTUS Trump, listen to them! There is some sage in there…for you. We need to urgently step back and stop, we have inept clown moron diplomats, State Department frat boys and girls and Trump orbit BOTOXed people with stable coin money and contracts on their minds, helping craft and engineer and confuse Trump into prolonged and repeated wars! We pray that the good Lord covers POTUS Trump with favor and guides his clarity of thinking now, more than ever, we are looking into the abyss now! And we CANNOT see the promise land anymore!

US and Israel ‘miscalculated’ on Iran – former Mossad official (VIDEO) — RT World News

Rami (Mossad agent):

People don’t understand what a revolution is,” Igra said. “You need a popular movement – there is no popular movement in Iran. You need local leadership – not [Reza] Pahlavi from Los Angeles,” he added, referring to the exiled son of the last Iranian shah who has positioned himself as an alternative to the country’s current clerical leadership.



Igra also dismissed the notion that the ongoing US-Israeli aerial campaign can decisively defeat Iran, comparing it to World War II. “Until the Russian troops entered Berlin, nothing worked,” he said, stressing that “the war is not won by aerial attacks – it’s won by boots on the ground.”’

‘According to Igra, the campaign has instead made a nuclear Iran more likely, pointing to reports of a “new fatwa” from Iranian leaders calling for a nuclear bomb.



He warned that the conflict is now shifting toward an “energy war” with global consequences, and expressed skepticism about US President Donald Trump’s ability to broker a deal to end the conflict.’

US and Israel ‘miscalculated’ on Iran – former Mossad official (VIDEO) — RT World News

He is being clear to Trump, no amount, none, zero aerial bombing can bring about regime change or fix Iran or any other nation as we saw historically e.g. Germany or in the future…there must be boots on the ground engaging toe to toe and this is where massive casualties will result and the Iranians are waiting. almost setting a trap for US soldiers so I plead POTUS Trump, bring them home, take the off-ramp now. find a way to negotiate peace for all sides…this IMO was a misguided terrible mistake and we can deal with how we ended up here shortly, but you need to step back now! Spare innocents and our troops…not one more death! Not for this!

‘The US‑Israeli strategy of decapitating Iran’s leadership in the hope of sparking a revolution was a “miscalculation” that has failed to destabilize the Islamic Republic, a former senior Mossad official has told RT.

Rami Igra, who previously headed the Israeli intelligence Hostages and Missing Persons Division, stated in an exclusive interview that those who expected Iranians to take to the streets after the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials were “greatly disappointed.”’’

US and Israel ‘miscalculated’ on Iran – former Mossad official (VIDEO) — RT World News

People don’t understand what a revolution is,” Igra said. “You need a popular movement – there is no popular movement in Iran. You need local leadership – not [Reza] Pahlavi from Los Angeles,” he added, referring to the exiled son of the last Iranian shah who has positioned himself as an alternative to the country’s current clerical leadership.



Igra also dismissed the notion that the ongoing US-Israeli aerial campaign can decisively defeat Iran, comparing it to World War II. “Until the Russian troops entered Berlin, nothing worked,” he said, stressing that “the war is not won by aerial attacks – it’s won by boots on the ground.”’

US and Israel ‘miscalculated’ on Iran – former Mossad official (VIDEO) — RT World News

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