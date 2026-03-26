Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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It doesn't take Sherlock's avatar
It doesn't take Sherlock
1h

Why should we be listening to "Mad Dog" now, when he wasn't stellar in Trump's first term? (2017 Yemen raid, slow-walking the Syria withdrawal, etc.)

Mattis also remained silent on Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

"Mad Dog" seems to be selective in his criticism. He's just a 'tool' at this point.

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Citizen's avatar
Citizen
2h

"Iran must stop firing missiles and so must all sides."

This is part of the problem, this low-level propaganda. It's just disingenuous.

Just remind me again... who was it that fired the first missiles (onto 160 SCHOOL CHILDREN no less)?

This should be reworded to "Israel and the USA must stop firing missiles and so must all sides."

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