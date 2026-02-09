Patel and Bondi IMO have damaged Trump in their handling of this Epstein madness, for they seem to be covering up things yet hurting Trump as they do it! Trump wants all the truth out so why are they damaging him so?

PM Stamer may be gone soon…who else? Which other big politicians, congress persons, senators, MPs, judges, high-society rich people may pay a pedophilic price? They bailing on Stamer…good riddance this fucker wants to jail people for free speech in USA. see how God works? Mysterious ways. He crowns you in the presence of thine own enemies. He promised that.

Starmer’s UK Premiership Teeters on Brink as Key Aides Quit

Is there fire to this smoke?

‘Keir Starmer’s future is in the balance after a crisis over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington claimed the UK prime minister’s closest aide.

Morgan McSweeney quit as chief of staff on Sunday, saying he took “full responsibility” for his advice to hire the Labour veteran as US envoy, despite Mandelson’s known ties to the convicted pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. He was followed out of Downing Street by Tim Allan, who quit as Starmer’s director of communications. But it isn’t lost on Starmer’s allies and opponents alike that the man who actually appointed Mandelson remains in post.’

Epstein Death Statement Was Drafted A Day Before He Died, Files Show

A statement of Jeffrey Epstein’s death was dated August 9, 2019, a day before the convicted sex offender was found dead in his jail cell.

Hang them all fucking high! Hang them all, “Hang ‘Em High”

