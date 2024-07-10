The Biden administration (Obama, Biden, Kamala Harris, Mayorkas et al.) is actively selling children at the border into sex slavery, knowingly! Using our tax dollars and they know this and won't stop
85 to 90,000 children at the border at currently missing! Rogan and Phil debated the practice of these children coming unaccompanied with addresses written on their bodies & then sent to the pimp
Using US tax money. No one verifies who the address belongs too…
This is the Obama and Biden program. These people have done things not even seen in hell! Our US tax dollars to sell children into sex slavery, at the border. Children handed over to the pimp, trafficker.
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://x.com/i/status/1810311078531768340
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is one more reason why these treasonous criminals in the Obiden admin all must face military justice, meaning executions.