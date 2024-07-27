The Biden-Harris-Obama foreign policy has weakened America & I remind you that Obama gave Iran the Air Force Drone and gave Iran the 2 naval gunboats to use against America
David Gregory Bellavia (born November 10, 1975) is a former United States Army soldier who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Second Battle of Fallujah stunning speech at RNC
The drone did not crash or was never shot down…read, it landed…it landed…Obama gave it…we need to know which military officers were involved….this must never be forgotten…
