continues…I do not think it has been stopped the way Nixon ordered. This is the issue. Serious, high-risk dark deeds are being done in the name of ‘bioweapons research to safeguard us’ yet it is a load of bullshit, none of this can be safe. Not when MAN and MONEY is involved.

Back to Dick Nixon…

Nixon, twisted and strange as he was, paranoid etc., maybe is like most of us, and I argue was never nefarious, and I argue history will one day recognize him for many actions he took. He was never impeached. That has colored his legacy.

This Biological Weapons Convention in 1972 is an action Dick Nixon took that he has never been recognized for. This is opposite to what was being done over the last decades by Fauci and Francis Collins and Baric etc. that has culminated in COVID virus (SARS-CoV-2). Nixon would be turning in his grave if he knew what was done in the last couple of decades and it is likely that he was very very correct as to why those programs had to be stopped. In the wrong hands, with the wrong intent and motives, bad things could be done and happen with these biological agents. It did here with COVID.

n 1967, scientists at Fort Detrick developed a biological missile warhead capable of use, but controversy over their lasting health effects put the Johnson administration in a quandary. Not long after, prominent journalist Seymour Hersch published the startling expose Chemical and Biological Warfare: America’s Secret Arsenal, focusing the public’s attention on biological weapons tests that the government had conducted in the Pacific Ocean. Congress raised red flags about the secret program while the public demanded answers.

Meanwhile word came from across the pond in Britain that an international convention prohibiting the deadly warfare was possible if the U.S. took strong measures against biological weapons. The new President did so in his first year in office.

RN asked Henry Kissinger to explore the matter. Kissinger got into contact — actually, they ran into each other at an airport — with his well-respected Harvard colleague Matthew Meselson, who had previously encouraged over 5,000 scientists to sign a petition opposing any future development of biological warfare. Thus the scientific community had serious reservations. Kissinger presented his findings to the NSC, which overwhelmingly agreed that biological weapons were unnecessary and RN announced that the U.S. would stop all research.’

The ‘why;’ is becoming clearer now.

‘The weapons research factory at Fort Detrick where most of the program had been kept under the lid, was disbanded and President Nixon ordered Fort Detrick to instead become a cancer research facility. It would establish itself as the premier cancer research facility in the nation.

His decision had the desired affect as the the Biological Weapons Convention was drafted by the UN and opened for signature in 1972. On this day — August 10 — in 1972, RN sent the Biological Weapons Convention to the U.S. Senate for formal ratification.” I believe this Convention will enhance the security of the United States and the world community,” he said. “It will help ensure that scientific achievements in the field of biology will be devoted not to destruction but to the service of mankind.”

