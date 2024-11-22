‘Mitch McConnell was named as one of five RINO senators, alongside Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Susan Collins (R-ME), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), and Sen.-elect John Curtis (R-UT), who plan to vote “no” on Matt Gaetz’s confirmation as Attorney General.’

GOP Senators Hand Mitch McConnell Power to Derail Trump’s Agenda with Two Key Senate Roles in 119th Congress for the Next Two Years

‘Senate Republicans have once again enabled RINO Mitch McConnell, gifting him the chairmanships of the Senate Rules Committee and the powerful Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense for the 119th Congress.

Despite concerns over McConnell’s mental acuity, his new roles position him to obstruct President Trump’s conservative agenda from within.

McConnell will now chair both the Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense—roles that could give him significant influence over key legislative priorities.’

McConnell claimed he would “play an active role” in safeguarding America’s security interests and protecting political speech in elections. Yet, his track record suggests otherwise.’

‘Under his leadership, Republicans have repeatedly capitulated to Democrats on critical spending bills, border security, and judicial appointments.

Now, as Chair of the Defense Subcommittee, McConnell will control the largest slice of discretionary federal spending—a position ripe for misuse by the establishment to fund endless wars and bloated Pentagon bureaucracies rather than prioritize the needs of the American people.’

‘The Rules Committee chairmanship gives McConnell further authority to shape Senate operations, a role he claims will “defend the Senate as an institution.” Translation? More bureaucratic stonewalling of conservative priorities and greater deference to the swamp’s agenda.’