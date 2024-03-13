The black woman, the white woman, the white trash woman, the negro woman, the brown woman, the poor woman, the marginalized woman, the vulnerable woman, the prostitute...all treated across time like
filth, nothing, garbage; the working woman, the struggling woman, the middle-class woman, even rich woman; feminist woman, like dogs in western, Asian, South Asian etc. nations; now the Jewish woman
seems when they came for her and took her, you did not care…
why?
so when will you stand up for the Jewish woman? Why is she worth less? I will stand in grief alongside the coffin of a dead arab woman, an arab child, a Palestinian child, any child…same blood…same hopes…as I would stand in grief alongside the coffin of a dead Jewish woman…again, when will you stand up for the Jewish woman? the ones held hostage? being raped and abused…when? a woman is a woman…regardless of ethnicity, color, religion etc. so when? you abandoned her in her hour of need…
why? what is it about the Jewish woman that drives you to leave her on her own facing the medieval 6th century neanderthal evil beasts? what? I will defend any woman as I defend the Jewish woman, so why have you stayed silent?
Well...what about the satanist women, "women" such as Clinton, Pelosi, fake M.Obama, countless others. I agree with your point but I will scream at the top of my voice that THOSE demons be hanged!!
It’s all making more and more sense now. Chairmen Mao’s Communist Revolution” is being used right here in America! Whether it’s Tik-Tok or fentanyl or military land purchases, or data extracting ballon’s or cyber attacks on intellectual properties! This is all part of, what I call, “Chinas American Revolution”! Xi Jinping has made numerous statements how China will allow America to destroy itself! With the help of Biden and Obama and all their little puppet friends otherwise known as “Useful Idiots”! Marginalizing woman is simply another “spoke in the wheel” of destruction! Or more eloquently stated, “Fundamentally Transform America”! All “ISM’s” are being waged against America, EXCEPT PATRIOTISM! Patriotic Americans are the number one threat! Which is why Patriotism, women, children, whites, Christians, Jewish, “ANYTHING OR ANYONE” being deemed a threat to the efforts to collapse America are under attack, literally! Why would Jewish woman be any different when this “ illegitimate administration” and all their cronies defend Hamas and throw Israel under the bus? Or enrich Iran and Ukraine while laundering money back to themselves and throw who? America under the bus! This is “Chairmen Mao’s American Revolution” being waged on American soil sort of speak, with elements from every playbook of “ISM’s except “PATRIOTISM”!
The main strategy is “Cloward and Piven’s”, which states the following ;
“Cloward-Piven Strategy” seeks to hasten the fall of capitalism by overloading the government bureaucracy with a flood of impossible demands, amassing massive unpayable national debt, and other methods such as unfettered immigration, thus pushing society into crisis and economic collapse”!
Now add to this,all the other “ISM’s” as I call them! Communism, Socialism, Fascism, and any I may have missed. This is as obvious as the sun shines or the rains fall. Which is why I will continue to say, no one man will fix the overwhelming damage already inflicted! Every government agency has been infiltrated, schools, higher education, NGO’s are all being utilized to destroy American way of life! Certainly America has never ever been perfect nor has capitalism, but would anyone rather live under CCP rule? Or under Cuban rule? Or any of the “RULES FOR ME BUT NOT FOR THEE” mentality? I think not. Consuming the minds of all “psychopaths”, is a single goal, “the ends justify the means”! America is the largest threat to all the “psychopaths” attacking our great nation whether it happens on the streets of NYC or January 6th false flag attack! Yes eventually this false flag attack will be proven. Each and every past revolutions strategic goals and objectives are being used to complete their American destructive agendas! (Plural because they have lots)!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR