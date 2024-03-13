seems when they came for her and took her, you did not care…

why?

so when will you stand up for the Jewish woman? Why is she worth less? I will stand in grief alongside the coffin of a dead arab woman, an arab child, a Palestinian child, any child…same blood…same hopes…as I would stand in grief alongside the coffin of a dead Jewish woman…again, when will you stand up for the Jewish woman? the ones held hostage? being raped and abused…when? a woman is a woman…regardless of ethnicity, color, religion etc. so when? you abandoned her in her hour of need…

why? what is it about the Jewish woman that drives you to leave her on her own facing the medieval 6th century neanderthal evil beasts? what? I will defend any woman as I defend the Jewish woman, so why have you stayed silent?