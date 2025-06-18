knowing it did not need to that surrender was coming’…so many nations including North Korea et al. will love to test theirs out like how US tested theirs on innocent Japanese civilians…thats a fact…regardless of the ‘reason’ like Operation Northwoods and Gulf of Tonkin…

Trump's 'Doomsday Plane' makes unusual trip as Iran war fears escalate

maybe this is just bogus reporting but maybe it is true…we are not ‘in the know’…but we are not fools either…who knows what Iran can and will do? who knows what others in the region will and can do? I think US must NOT, NNNNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOTTTTTTTT enter this Iran Israel war, NOT…as when Trump is gone in 2028, USA will inherit the remnants…will have 1000 years of risk…it is how the Arab world operates…right or wrong and IMO wrong…but it is how they do this…hate and response is handed down over hundreds of years…this is a very dangerous situation. While also saying the US has meddled and interfered and done wrong globally for decades now…not perfect by any means but my money will ride on US (and Canada) as the best options and nations we have, beacons of hope, best options…good peoples…many are in the world good peoples, but I will shed blood for these 2 nations…US and Canada first…to me the best…if I have to shed blood I will for them, protect them first, serve them first…yet US has no clean slate and have destabilized and toppled and damaged the world…its foreign policy at times is insane…wrong…flat wrong…especially led by neocon and neolib madness of their view of the world seeking US hegemony…got to understand too that China and India et al. are not playing for second place. they want hegemony too.

Somewhere in there is Trump and IMO fundamentally he wants to do good by USA and help and save lives and advance the world and I trust him, I do, yet his stones are gripped by mad bad bad bad malevolent cuppers, who lather him to get ‘inside’ yet only to subvert. Just look at the entire HHS and health agencies, I would actually place the prior rag tag clown car moronic idiotic subversives of term one for at least they knew what they were doing, malevolent and all…these clowns now in the health agencies are just plain stupid FOX talkers…looking for fame and money and position…blocking to help roll out mRNA…lying to the nation…on their own subversive missions…But I know he Trump is the best option still on deck to do some good. Getting there is the challenge. However.

‘President Donald Trump's emergency command aircraft was caught making a mysterious flight from Louisiana to Maryland on Tuesday.

The Boeing E-4B 'Nightwatch', also known as the 'Doomsday plane,' serves as a flying command post for key officials during times of crisis, particularly designed to survive a nuclear attack and coordinate military actions.

The craft took off from Bossier City at 5:56pm ET, traveled along the coast, looped around the border of Virginia and North Carolina, before landing at Joint Base Andrews at 10:01pm.’

The mission lasted over four hours, sparking online speculation, especially after users noticed a never-before-seen callsign, ORDER01, instead of the usual ORDER6.

The fleet of four E-4Bs makes routine flights throughout the year to maintain the military’s readiness.

However, some observers suggested the mission may be linked to increased presidential security amid rising fears of nuclear escalation in the Middle East.

Tensions have surged following reports that Trump is prepared to support Israel's military efforts against Iran, demanding Tehran's 'unconditional surrender.'

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a statement read by a television presenter on Wednesday that his country will not accept Trump's call for an unconditional surrender.

At least 224 people have been killed in Iran since Israel launched a bombing campaign last week, aiming to disrupt the country’s nuclear ambitions.’

___

