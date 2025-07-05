Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
klm's avatar
klm
4mEdited

𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗽𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗥𝗡𝗔 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱 𝘃𝗮𝘅 𝗶𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗻𝗼𝘄....

https://t.co/P6kfJPcBuK

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
22m

Self Monitoring, Analysis, and Reportimg Technogy...

Not smart at all.

Pure deep state technocratic fascism surveillance.

End of discussion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture