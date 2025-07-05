Policies and programs are devised first to see who can set up contracts and companies to then get the contracts to make the money…these are nothing other than kickback slush fund Ponzi bag man money making schemes. It is always on ‘who can benefit’.

RFK Jr. (Kenned Jr.): “We think that wearables are a key to the Maha agenda,” Kennedy said , referring to his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign. “My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years.”

Huh? This is dangerous. Very. On first blush.

Talking about running studies now? To figure out things? To know if the mRNA is really harmful? When no study can be run with baseline risks of zero (0) percent. That is wishful thinking. No meaningful results can emerge. But RFK Jr. has all the evidence he needs to pull the mRNA now. IMO it is a game. A blocking game.

I do think RFK Jr. means well and his ideas about improved health and his MAHA ideas, but MAHA is garbage already and is corrupted already. His good works are being corrupted. Soon MAHA will be selling perfumes too and meme coins. It is about making money and RFK Jr. best clean it up so that his good intentions do not fall to the wayside and he gets relegated to the thrash heaps of history in terms of reputation. Legacy RFK Jr…legacy, remember that. You wish to be remembered for doing good, not part of the corruption and cashing in. I know you are not that. You are a good human being. Do not let DC swamp and lure of the lights change you. It can drain you. Be careful. You can become the swamp. Be careful.

I do think Bobby Jr. is trying to find his legs in a swamp and I do have trust in him, I know he means well. So for that, I, we must give him room, some more. To do the things we supported him for.

My problem with Robert Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) and his band of clowns, the new clown car that has replaced the prior clown car of Fauci, Hahn, Redfield, Birx, Adams, Azar et al. leading the health agencies FDA, CDC, NIH etc. are that its lots of talk and really NOTHING, just smoke and mirrors. When you cut behind it, it is zero. These appointees to me block for RFK Jr. so that you are misdirected and bullshitted and confused…you think they are doing lots to fix things…when they are not.

Breggin is on to something big here and I applaud Peter and Giner Breggin. Their bravery. That RFK Jr. too can appoint a grifting master con man fraud like Malone to ACIP? After he, Malone tried to destroy Breggins with his fraud lawsuit that the judges now warn Malone do not bring those frivolous BS suits again. What is RFK Jr. thinking? Malone? His, Malone’s hands in the deadly mRNA technology is awash in blood of dead people. Americans who trusted these ‘authority figures’. He shilled for the vaccine to coerce people to take it and people died. He jumped on the Freedom movement and corrupted good people in EPOCH and CHD and DEL etc. when the deaths piled up.

Ask yourself where is that data that Malone speaks of here? There was never any, his job was to lie to you to get you to take vaccine and many of you died. He knew when he wrote this that there was deadly reverse transcription of mRNA back to human DNA, he knew mitochondrial damage, he knew the vaccine and content did not stay at deltoid injection site or armpit etc., he knew there was no mechanism for a systemically introduced vaccine and induced antibodies to leave the systemic system and enter the respiratory mucosal compartment where it was needed, he know the mRNA shots were non-neutralizing quickly and immunity waning to negative effectiveness, he knew all the underpinning studies by Pfizer and Moderna were fraudulent and bogus methods, he knew the content of the vaccine did not dissolve rapidly as we were told by CDC and FDA etc…he knew it all but his job was to lie to you…why do you think? Was he incentivized? Do you think he really took the shot? When his own mRNA liposome type research showed how dangerous it was and that it was never ever safety tested? Not even by Pfizer and Moderna yet FDA gave it EUA.

What do you make of this garbage he also wrote? Now you have hindsight.

Now we see the appointed heads of these health agencies FDA, HHS, NIH etc. that should be serving POTUS Trump to do right and best for Americans, to really save lives and correct wrongs, but they are basically silent, misdirecting you. More of the same. Their job is to advance mRNA. Period. Misdirect you as they do it. You just do not see it yet. I mean Prasad, Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz etc. It is remarkable the head fake BS we have been fed.

That they refuse to and are actually advancing more deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine. Lipstick on a pig…still a pig. RFK Jr. was against the mRNA vaccine and OWS and lockdowns that killed up until he endorsed Trump. But the record is there. I will stop there. Just that he has failed IMO for he has failed to remove the mRNA vaccine that has caused so much harm yet talks about any and everything except what he should he talking about. Lots of interviews but rally it’s just pie in the sky.

I like him, RFK Jr., I do support him and want his success, I think he means well and fundamentally is a good man, the prior RFK Jr. that benefitted from our Freedom Movement, yes, his CHD and Defender did, bigtime, and we welcomed him, that RFK Jr., but he has failed. Now. Thus far. Time will tell. This RFK Jr. is an imposter IMO. I want the real one to return. His recent interview with Tucker evidenced the games, the deflection and while other substack and Freedom Movement folk who want jobs and shout outs and to benefit in some way and always financially, in the administration and to find ways to make money lather and wash and cup him, I just cannot. I just cannot. I say it how I see it.

It is all a sham people, these new agency appointees. There are there to do nothing. Status quo, in fact, to advance mRNA and transition all vaccine to mRNA. It is shocking. The fraud placed on us. Some are good people, but they now have a job to do in exchange for a job and salary etc. I could not.

It is really shameful how they cannot wait to rush out and write a lather piece substack piece. Do they have no shame? No integrity? That they question nothing? The new health agency appointees are there to block for RFK Jr. It is clear. On the deadly Malone mRNA technology. It is outrageous. And IMO RFK Jr. is blocking for POTUS Trump. That is his job. POTUS Trump, you know I worked for him, support him, still hugely, want him on Rushmore, and want his success. But POTUS Trump brought us the 2 greatest disasters in history in public health, being the Operation Warp Speed and its lockdowns and the deadly Malone mRNA technology vaccine. There has been no accountability by all those in Trump’s first administration and Biden’s, for all the harms stemming from a fake fraud PCR manufactured lie of asymptomatic transmission non-pandemic that had we done NOTHING, most who died would have been alive today. All about COVID was a lie, 100%. It was a lie, and Trump fell for it and helped foist on us the disaster of OWS and Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine. I do not blame Trump for that then, for he did trust and believe the criminals advising him, but he knows now and knew way back that it was deadly, OWS and the vaccine. He knows now. There is no excuse now. POTUS Trump failed with OWS and the lockdowns and mRNA vaccine. He brought it under advice. Biden et al. rolled it out and mandated it, but we do not know, a Trump administration 2020 onwards may well have mandated it. You do not know. Seems way larger forces are and were at play.

POTUS Trump IMO meant well, and IMO was not malevolent as many were in the COVID fraud. It is way past time for him to stand up and call out the deadly OWS and Malone vaccine and to get the people the justice and accountability. Deserved. He must stop and reverse the LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act and make it retroactive and I am baffled how RFK Jr. is silent on this. Trump must implement a victim compensation fund for all those harmed by his OWS lockdowns and deadly Malone mRNA vaccine. He must call for the end to the 1986 Childhood vaccine injury Act that indemnifies so many criminals in pharma and doctors. He must now seek punishment for all those who caused grave harm to Americans in the fraud of COVID. I trust POTUS Trump, and I do think he will do the right thing. I am calling on him. He must immediately call for the full removal of mRNA from US homeland. Zero.

We killed most innocent people, our peoples, grandparents, parents, elderly etc., and even young healthy people, by the deadly inept response of isolation, dehydration, sedatives propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, fentanyl, dia-morphine, ketamines etc., the deadly Remdesivir kidney and liver toxic drug, the denial of proper treatments, malnourishment, physical abuse of our peoples in the medical system, the denial of needed antibiotics often for bacterial pneumonia infection secondary, DNR orders, the deadly ventilator that killed most, 95% placed on them…POTUS Trump praises mRNA and OWS as successes today and then as saving millions of lives yet no one with a straight face and no one can point to one life saved. Yet we have health agency appointees who sold the movement out for jobs and camera.

OWS lockdowns or the mRNA vaccines were deadly and saved not one life! There is no evidence anyone it did.

IMO the MAHA movement is a great idea, and could be beneficial, but are like so many ideas that really are corrupted as soon as they emerge, for today, MAHA is a grift money making entity. I see it as that. Pie in the sky for grifters to jump in. A lot of the talk is pie in the sky wishful crap, we as Americans etc. do not need these people like the Means to tell us or show us how to be healthy. Most of them are unhealthy to the core with their fake tans and BOTOX lips and fake new teeth etc. You know the Palm Beach crew. Slap on ‘health’…95 years old looking like 30 years old when it is all just fake steroid induced. ‘Image’. Pumped up on steroids. We need them out of the way and out of our lives. But no, now they coming to ‘make money’, disguised as MAHA. Grift grift grift. Look at how many of our police, first responders, military, border agents, our precious peoples were harmed by OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone vaccine. Has anyone been held to account?

Breggin:

‘We have already been gravely disappointed by Sec. Kennedy’s failure to suspend the deadly mRNA vaccines already inflicting significant harm and death upon millions of Americans and people around the world.’

Start Breggin here (support them please, their work):

Secretary Kennedy: “My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years.”

‘Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services, announced to a Congressional Hearing on June 24, 2025 that his department would be launching a huge advertising campaign to get all Americans to strap on “wearables” — medical devices that measure and track various biometric signs including blood pressure, blood sugar, heart rate, sleep cycles, exercise, and other essential indicators of health.

[This report can be read in full by clicking on the headline, above and reading it on the Substack site]

“We think that wearables are a key to the Maha agenda,” Kennedy said, referring to his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign. “My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years.”

Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Video of Secretary Kennedy testifying before the House Energy Committee

We have already been gravely disappointed by Sec. Kennedy’s failure to suspend the deadly mRNA vaccines already inflicting significant harm and death upon millions of Americans and people around the world.

Wearables are transmitters and receivers that track your steps and identify your location. In addition to transmitting one’s location and various gathered information, a wearable can receive information and directions.

An individual’s GPS location and other biometric data can be deadly when falling into the wrong hands and has proven so historically. Information collected In Afghanistan during the war fell into the wrong hands when the Taliban in Afghanistan gained control of biometric data systems left behind by Western Forces in August 2021, putting many Afghans at critical risk.

By 2011, around 4.8 million biometric records of people in Afghanistan and Iraq were held by the Department of Defense. The information could be used to track enemies and to target them for drone attacks and other forms of warfare actions. The primary goal was to collect data on over 80% of Afghan citizens.

Collection of data on each person included up to 40 or more items. Included were basics like name, place of birth, personal ID (like a social security number in the US), address, skills, training, workplace, as well as what has been called a “genealogy” of “community connections” comprised of relationships and family connections. Additionally, actual biometrics such as an iris scan, fingerprints, and facial images were gathered. Finally, odd bits of information like “favorite fruit and vegetable” were added to the package.

“I don’t think anyone ever thought about data privacy or what to do in the event the [biometrics] system fell into the wrong hands,” said Welton Chang, chief technology officer for Human Rights First, himself a former Army intelligence officer. “Moving forward, the U.S. military and diplomatic apparatus should think carefully about whether to deploy these systems again in situations as tenuous as Afghanistan.”

Tracking and tracing movements, what could go wrong?

One fitness tracker company, Strava, released its global heat map of over 13 trillion GPS points from its users as an advertising campaign in 2017 on its website. The heat map shows blue or red, depicting the routes being taken while using a Strava biometric device. It was meant to demonstrate how many individuals were using the Strava devices as they went about their daily lives and their exercise routines. Turns out that the map exposed clusters of high exercise activity taking place around the world, including at military bases of various nations, exposing huge security risks to many nations. When the heat map was released, internet users had a field day comparing notes of military bases and activity they were locating around the world. According to the news report, “Everybody got the treatment, not just the US and Russia. New bases were discovered or confirmed for North Korea, China, Turkey, Iran, Australia, the UK, and others.”

Screenshots of the Strava map follow. Select the global map below and manipulate the map to zero in on any region around the world. Close-up views of any city illuminated with blue reveal heavily used exercise routes. Street-level access to the Strava interactive map only requires a subscription.

Global view of the Strava interactive map

Zooming in on the map, I located Watertown, New York, located near the famous Fort Drum military base. The blue lines are the exercise routes used in all sports (by humans using a Strava device). Note that when the map is enlarged, the actual exercise routes can be seen, both by foot and by bike, where the routes often trace road patterns:

Watertown, New York, is located near the famous Fort Drum military base

In the above map, Watertown has a lot of folks walking around with their Strava units activated. The prominent site to the northeast of Watertown is Fort Drum, also a site of heavy activity. With a Strava subscription, one can explore the global map right down to street level. The site illustrates popular places to exercise during the day, after dark, and in different seasons, along with a host of other details.

Strava heat map examples captured in 2018

In addition to highlighting military security breaches when personnel failed to adjust their app privacy settings, the program may enable some individuals to be identified through leaderboards and other competitive lists. In 2018, when these breaches were discovered, Strava was informed of the security risks, and according to reports, these were corrected.

But Strava remains an excellent example of the potential for abuse by a rogue government agency or a criminal element.

Could Afghanistan happen here?

Could the Afghanistan debacle happen here in the US? Could biometric data collection of US citizens fall into the wrong hands? Or could biometric data collection at HHS end up being used by other agencies?

There is always “a good reason” offered for impinging upon privacy during war or in response to activity that is labeled a crisis or criminal, whether or not it turns out to be ethical and legal to invade the individual’s privacy. Reasons offered for violating privacy include identifying roadside bombers, locating traitors or saboteurs, tracking and neutralizing enemies, protecting the innocent, and preventing deaths and disasters.

But at any point, a bad regime could target innocent people using this technology.

Think back for a moment to the year 2020-2021. Remember how condemned we all were for resisting the so-called ‘pandemic protocols’ of masking, distancing, sheltering at home, remote learning for our children, attending to a family member’s death, closing churches, synagogues, cultural events, and family gatherings like weddings, funerals, and birthday parties? Remember the images of lone joggers on deserted beaches being chased down by police for violating stay-at-home orders?

How about those unavoidable visits to a doctor’s office? Patients were scanned for a fever, and if they were sick, they were sent home — the exact opposite of what used to happen at a doctor’s office, where, if you had a fever, you were seen by the doctor.

Remember the talk about having to get your temperature monitored 24 hours a day. In some states and countries, there was talk of isolation camps, where the sick could be sent to be kept away from well society, or in some possible draconian futures, the unvaccinated could be imprisoned to be kept isolated from the vaccinated. Running a fever marked you as ill in 2020-2021. In the wrong year, biomarkers such as pulse rate and fever documenting illness could get you locked up.

And what about all of us who tried to obtain common medicines that could be repurposed to prevent or mitigate the effects of Covid, including doctors and nurses who were treating sick patients to prevent hospitalization and potential death? We were all considered as bad as criminals. Harassed by Karens — other citizens who wanted to call us out and report us for supposed violations. Federal and state governments set up hotlines to report violations. Police were called in to enforce masking or take offenders to jail.

And when the vaccines were released, people were instructed to carry a card identifying their vaccine compliance. Non-vaccinated individuals were refused admission to restaurants, concerts, museums, and other venues.

If we are willing to remember what has already happened in America that violates the Constitution, we know with certainty that privacy violations and abuse of digital data can and will happen at any time.

How could biometric data be abused? Let us count the ways…

Once upon a time, within my lifetime, citizens in the US didn’t have to wear seat belts in cars, and most models did not come with seat belts. Buyers did not want them, and when offered as an option, they ordered them taken out. It wasn’t until 1968 that seatbelts were required. Some citizens saw them as an infringement on personal freedom. But Big Brother decreed they be worn. Yes, we have been told seat belts save hundreds of thousands of lives, according to the statistics. And we are now being told that wearables will save countless lives, also.

Many citizens are already protesting the idea of having to use wearables, and a number of them are raising their voices in protest on X. One commenter reminded us all that almost every adult in the US already has a “wearable” that can be used to track health habits — our smartphones. Here are some other selected comments:

There is much more here. And for anyone who needs a comparison between our pre-surveillance world and current circumstances, Substack writer MellowKat has just published an important essay. In addition to reminding us of what the world was like, free of surveillance within living memory, she provides additional details on community surveillance now going up in towns, cities, highways, and transportation hubs in the United States. Cameras and other tools are sprouting everywhere. And we citizens can rest assured that they will seamlessly coordinate and link with our brand-new wearables, brought to you by our US Health and Human Services. And there are already plans to replace wearables with implantables, buried inside one’s body, ready to betray you to Big Brother. Some people are already getting early versions to unlock their door, access their office, or perform other everyday tasks.

The digital gulag is coming unless we stop it and refuse to participate. Wearables will be the next step, but if countries convert their monetary system to “digital currency” instead of handling dollar bills, the only exchange will be in digital dollars.

In parts of the world, governments controlling citizens through their social credit scores is a reality. Talk to the wrong person, go to the wrong meeting, say the wrong thing on social media, or perhaps, buy too much ice cream or meat one month, and the government will know it. Worse, when the government controls the digital banking system, it can punish disobedient citizens by cutting off their money, or restricting travel, cancelling their credit cards, and so forth, as is already being done in China.

So, what is the real reason that wearables are being proposed now? Are they supposed to replace the vaccines? Is Secretary Kennedy moving toward making a deal? Will he finally suggest suspending use of the deadly mRNA vaccines (something that already should have been done and that MAHA advocates everywhere say is the highest priority) only to suggest that, in exchange, the US implements a massive campaign to strap wearables onto the bodies of every American? Will Americans accept wearables in exchange for no more mRNA vaccines? Given the responses on social media, it appears there is an uprising against the idea of any tracking and data collecting devices or wearables. In fact, Sec. Kennedy’s statement may cause a backlash against such devices, with consumers taking off their smart watches and other trackers.

One X member said: “EXPERTS ARE BAFFLED AT RFK JR & “MAHA” DRIVE FOR DIGITAL BIO-DATA WEARABLE DEVICES ON EVERY HUMAN—NOBODY KNOWS WHY? OH, WAIT!”

The enclosed is a 2-minute video of Yuval Noah Harari telling us why data [such as that information collected from wearables] is so important. He says it is because “we have reached the point when we can hack not just computers, we can hack human beings and other organisms…” But Big Brother needs our data in order to hack us.

The removal of the mRNA vaccines from the market is the most critical first step to making America healthy again. Millions have been killed or maimed by the mRNA shots forced upon American citizens. But a close second threat to Americans and humanity as a whole is the digital gulag that awaits us if we become imprisoned by technology that we are forced to wear or eventually are forced to have implanted within our bodies. The treatment of citizens by the global elite forces in the past five years is predictive of our shared futures if we do not resist further control.

RFK, Jr. is already failing America First citizens, operating as the progressive he has always been, promoting drugs and vaccines.

A couple of weeks ago, Peter and I put away our Apple smart watches and got out our old, analog watches. Turns out we were prescient.

Primary Author Ginger Ross Breggin

First published on AmericanOutLoud.news June 29, 2025’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.