The case builds: "U.S. faces "serious threat" of terror attack, expert and former CIA chief warn"; Alarmed by repeated warnings from top FBI and military officials, a former acting CIA director and
a legendary foreign policy thinker write bluntly in Foreign Affairs: "The United States faces a serious threat of a terrorist attack in the months ahead." Of course, Obama & Biden GUARANTEED this!
U.S. faces "serious threat" of terror attack, expert and former CIA chief warn (axios.com)
You would have to be brain dead to not see what Obama ad Biden have done to America and this CIA chief warns…they all know, law enforcement knowns, you do not bring the 6th century medieval beast into the 21st century…there is nothing to come of it but pain…yet Obama and Biden blessed our children and grand-children with this pain…it is booked, certain, coming, mass gang rapes, stabbings, bombings, killings of Americans by illegals from Latin America and the islamist North African and Middle Easterners…all intent on harming America. No sane nation does what Obama and Biden has done and some estimates now say it is not 16 million but more like 30 million illegals Obama and Biden flooded the US with…and yes, it will TRANSFORM America.
Any president or cabinet member who works against the interests of America are the true insurgents. The J6 patriots loved the US. They Carried flags and were ushered into the Capitol. Today you see agitators carrying the flag of a rebel nation. They should be arrested.
Awful news. Same here (Chinada!)...