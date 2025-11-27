Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WolfCub18's avatar
WolfCub18
15m

Happy Thanksgiving to each and everyone! 🦃🍁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DUANE HAYES's avatar
DUANE HAYES
9m

The Qur'an says over and over that deceit is part of the jihad, use deceit as much as possible, and agreement with an infidel is deceit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture