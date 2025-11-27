If all this is true, why would he shoot national guardsmen? Why attack the very nation that helped you? What is this? The reporting is strange now! A pinch of salt we take it? If the reporting is true…is this MKUltra? Is this a subject of CIA’s MKUltra mind altering program? Did he turn on his own? this story is bizarre and troubling and needs to be answered in full and no bullshit by the government for two of our guardsmen were shot and he came pretty close to the White House in DC anyhow you look at it and that means POTUS…thank God POTUS Trump was not there, thank God for keeping POTUS Trump safe!

Now deranged CNN reporting suggests that the Trump administration actually approved his asylum application? Wow! Again, we need more intel, we need this answered fully and no spin like how HHS and FDA et al. spins things to cover Malone Bourla Pfizer deadly mRNA vaccines…throwing out bullshit issues to misdirect you from the truth on vaccines and mRNA vaccines…no spin like that!

Suspect in National Guard shooting worked with CIA...

Intelligence sources told Fox that the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, had ties with various entities in the U.S. government, including the CIA, due to his work as a member of a partner force in Kandahar before the U.S. withdrawal.

CIA director John Ratcliffe told Fox News Digital: “The Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the U.S. government, including CIA.”

Served alongside American soldiers...

Suspect in National Guard shooting served alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan, relative says

The suspect in the Washington, D.C., shooting that critically wounded two National Guard members was an Afghan national who served alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan, officials and a relative say.

The suspect, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, according to four senior law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, opened fire at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday a short distance from the White House, striking two National Guard members who were on patrol.

Trump Administration Approved National Guard Shooting Suspect’s Asylum Application: CNN

‘The suspect in the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday reportedly had his asylum application approved by the Trump administration earlier this year, according to CNN.

“What we know is that he comes here from Afghanistan. Now, this is a guy who’s been living in Washington state, not Washington, D.C. On the other end of the country,” reported CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst, John Miller:

He comes here from Afghanistan in the Summer of 2021. Remember what that was like? Refugees fleeing Afghanistan, people had to be recommended by U.S. people on one end, vetted on this end by government background checks as far as they could do in Afghanistan, have sponsors and so on. He settled in Washington, he applies for asylum in December of 2024. Now, he goes through another vetting process involving that, and he’s approved for asylum in April of this year under the Trump administration. He comes in under the Biden administration, these checks are being done.

Miller concluded, “In this case, that’s all we know about this individual, but it appears that he must have done work either for or with the United States in Afghanistan to become part of the Allies Welcome program and be brought here. That still doesn’t get us closer to motive.”’

