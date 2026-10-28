Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
2h

REALLY GRACEFUL

https://alicialutzrolow.substack.com/p/really-graceful-005

Alicia's Newsletter Alicia Lutz SubStack 2026.10.27 Tue

https://alicialutzrolow.substack.com/

4 embedded YouTube videos

Just write your message in chemtrails

We the people do not trust the experts

And by the way y'all's tea is in the harbor

Leaders who were caught on some blackmail island

Reply
Share
George Romey's avatar
George Romey
3h

Did they have knowledge of each other? F yeah. Seemingly they had different kinks but they were both part of the club. I think if Trump could be brought down by the pedo accusations it would have happened already. Not that he’s innocent but they can’t bring him down.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture