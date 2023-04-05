Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Gerard Waters
Apr 5, 2023

As a GP in Ireland I firmly nailed my colors to the mast in March/April 2020 that the pathogenicity of the circulating coronavirus was no worse than any of the 40 previous winters I had worked through. I refused to go along with the masking ,social distancing,con PCR I refused to send anyone for one, wrecking of the economy and eventually refused to administer the mRNA assault. I was struck from the Irish medical register with the loss of all income over two years ago for standing up for my patient. I can not for the world of me understand how any medically qualified person could have fallen for an obvious hoax . If your medical judgment was that poor three years ago ,why should anyone trust you now ? There is nothing special about my medical knowledge all that was required was to do due diligence on PCR test and age profile on people reported as dying from Covid . All of my correspondence is filed as evidence in the Irish High Court obviously not perused by the President of the High Court. We now have doctors with formally poor medical judgement feeling they should be paid for their insights now ! !

Dr Gerry Waters Celbridge . Co Kildare . Ireland

Cora
Apr 5, 2023

Covid was made and hyped up for various reasons.

¹For depopulation.

²To test how compliant we would be.

³To destroy small businesses.

⁴To fear monger people into getting the jab that is killing some people.

⁵The democrat communists used it against Trump to make him look like he caused the deaths so he'd lose the election.

I think it was a huge psyop, very evil and it was planned in advance. This virus hasn't even killed 0.5% of the world in 3 years! Why would you have to test to see if you have a virus? Why did they have to start bribing people to get the jab and if you got the jab, why would they have to force others to get it too? If you got it, you're safe, right? Why did they silence some doctors and virologists who were speaking out against The narrative? Covid brought out the worst in people. My own mother would not let me in her house and told me I was banned from all family functions unless i took the jab. People in stores would order me to put my mask on over my nose - they became mask nazis. The governor banned the unjabbed from restaurants, bars, movies, etc and you couldn't enter without a jab card. I just held out and wrote to the gov, lt gov, mayor etc and told them what I thought about their discriminatory mandates. 6 months later after 100 jabbed people at a concert got covid, they removed the mandate. This scamdemic has broken businesses and lives and thank God for the independent thinkers who saw through this wicked psyop - one of the most evil in mankind's history.

