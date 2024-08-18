pandemic, so is the fraud Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine. All these beasts sought was fame and money and to bullshit you with ‘psyops’…and you fell for it…and dug into your pocket for you ‘trusted’ and were hoping they would ‘help’….they continue, the COVID doctors and scientists, sadly too, whore on you…can’t look for a decent job because most have no skill…they showed you that, doctors during COVID…they were prepared to kill you and did by shilling and pushing the deadly shot on you and your kids…never forgive them! Never trust them!

The mRNA vaccine never worked, it skewed towards harm. The evidence is clear!

I challenge one, just one doctor, scientist out there, bring the evidence to show that this mRNA shot from Malone and Bourla saved one life! Just one. Make sure idiots, before you come talk to someone like me, that your science shows how you controlled and adjusted for healthy vaccinee effect bias, natural exposure immunity, co-morbidities, effects of early treatment, changes in medical care etc. Make sure it is a proper methods placebo controlled RCT of proper duration, proper patient important outcomes, proper outcome event number, was not stopped early for benefit etc. Just a tip for you money whores in pharma and you shilling doctors…you criminals. You screwed Trump, you lied to him, you misled him and he fell for it with OWS…it never worked and you know it and all it did was harmed.

You doctors, scientists, government agencies, officials, leaders knew, you knew damn well the vaccine was ineffective and harmful, never tested to exclude harms yet you did not care! All of you should be held to account and face jail!

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

