Actually, they wanted to inoculate you initially in the groin for COVID. Another discussion.

To the thesis at hand:

Every aspect of the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA COVID injection made no sense. Even to novices like myself. Today we again touch on a very controversial aspect that could cause tremors globally if it was ever found out to be true. Could Bourla and Fauci and Bancel and Francis Collins Birx Azar Jha Hahn Redfield et al. and all involved at CDC and NIH and FDA have committed such a fraud on the American people? You damn right they could, and they did, as all they have done and did on lockdowns and these mRNA vaccines remain failures and frauds. So why is RFK Jr. and Makary of HHS and FDA and Bhattacharya of NIH leaving them on US market? What does Susie Wiles have to say about this given her prior role in pharma?

This COVID vaccine could have never worked. I am yet to be shown how this vaccine ever worked being delivered in the arm/injection site. IMO, an intranasal vaccine should have been developed that would have delivered antibodies or the like (provoked antibody production) to the nasopharynx (nostrils). To the mucosal layer in the nostrils.

I have written prior that in the US etc. the infection etc. was down, declining December 2020 and January 2021 prior to the COVID vaccine implementation. We were OVER this pandemic February 2021. So, we cannot say these ever worked (so stop saying that Bhattacharya, it never worked, not even for elderly) and then you would ask, then how come there were new waves? Well, we have argued that it is the COVID vaccine itself that drove the infection and expansion. It was over before the vaccine roll-out.

We know this with actual research especially that the vaccinal antibodies bind to the spike antigen and promote infection in the vaccinated, thus expanding the pandemic. Wave after wave and infection that does not get back to baseline so no herd immunity. Waves that are coming more rapid and higher and higher successive peaks. No back to baseline. When we look at the curves, we could see no back to baseline.

So we have a good argument the vaccine never worked, that your natural innate and acquired immunity worked to clear out the virus and you recovered and were naturally immune, and the virus was already declining before vaccine roll out February 2021. POTUS Trump should have if he was informed, retracted the mRNA vaccine. The vaccine then I argue has actually drove and prolonged the pandemic (though we argue this was never a pandemic, so I prefer word ‘emergency’ due to something released e.g. poison, toxin, chemical) and has placed us where we are today. Pure failure.

I have said very early on that the COVID injection could not provide protection in the upper airways (upper respiratory tract/URT) if the content, the LNP, the mRNA, the spike protein, the resulting neutralizing vaccinal antibodies entered the lymph and systemic circulation. Why? Because the virus lands first in the nasal mucosa (mucosal lining) that lines the nasal cavity (nostrils). It also lands in the oral cavity. This slimy snotty substance/layer lines the entire respiratory tract. The immune response is needed there e.g. secretory IgA (SIgA). The response is not needed in the serum, systemically in the circulation, at least initially.

I stood on great work by Bhakdi and Steele. I stand by it.

The mucosal immune system as one part of the immune system, is the largest component of it. It functions to protect where infection threatens principally and this is the nasal mucosae. COVID virus (if you accepted COVID) or respiratory virus infects the upper respiratory tract first (and to some extent the digestive tract) and thus the initial immune response must come from there in the URT. The mucosal immune system and the systemic immune system are distinct.

https://doctors4covidethics.org/gene-based-vaccination-quo-vadis/

This passage is critical and I will let it speak for itself. It really explains how out of the box, the COVID gene injection vaccine could not work. It is not only that it is driving variants today, but shockingly, it just could not work day one! Intramuscular vaccines inducing serum antibodies (IgG and circulating IgA) and not secretory IgA (in the mucus cells of the respiratory tract) cannot protect the upper airways (respiratory mucosal layer) where the virus lands. This entire COVID gene injection was a lie, all aspects of it.

“A key aspect of this functional separation between mucosal and systemic immunity concerns the nature of antibodies produced by plasma cells located directly beneath the mucous membranes. These antibodies— secretory immunoglobulin A (sIgA)—are secreted across the mucous membranes to their surface. They are thus on site to meet airborne viruses, and they may be able to prevent them from binding and infecting the cells within those mucous membranes. The same mode of protection pertains to the digestive tract as well.

In contrast, IgG and circulating IgA are the main antibodies found in the bloodstream. They cannot prevent the entry of viruses into the cells that line the airways or the gut, and they may at best counteract their spread if they gain entry to the circulation. Crucially, vaccines that are injected into the muscle—i.e., the interior of the body—will only induce IgG and circulating IgA, but not secretory IgA. The antibodies induced by such vaccines therefore cannot and will not effectively protect the cells of the respiratory tract against infection by airborne viruses [ 1 , 2 ]. This realization is neither contentious nor new. As long as 30 years ago, McGhee et al. [ 2 ] concluded:

It is surprising that despite our current level of understanding of the common mucosal immune system, almost all current vaccines are given to humans by the parenteral route [i.e. by injection]. Systemic immunization is essentially ineffective for induction of mucosal immune responses. Since the majority of infectious microorganisms are encountered through mucosal surface areas, it is logical to consider the induction of protective antibodies and T cell responses in mucosal tissues.’

The failure of intramuscular injection to induce secretory IgA has been confirmed in a study on Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) [3]. Like COVID-19, this disease is caused by a coronavirus, and the experimental vaccine used in the study was gene-based, like all of the major vaccines currently deployed against COVID-19. More recently, another study has shown that the mRNA COVID-vaccines also do not stimulate substantive production of secretory IgA [4]. For this simple reason, one cannot expect that vaccination will inhibit airway infection. Indeed, the utter failure of the vaccines to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection is today solidly documented [5,6].

It is general knowledge that secretory IgA antibodies (sIgA) are produced in response to naturally occurring airway infections. The mucous membranes of healthy individuals are consequently coated with antibodies directed against common respiratory viruses. However, the capacity of these antibodies to prevent infections is limited. The outcome of an encounter with a virus is not “black or white”—numbers are all-important. A wall of protective antibodies may ward off a small-scale attack, but it will be breached at higher viral loads. This is why infections with airborne viruses occur repeatedly throughout life, a fact that will not even be altered by the use of intranasal vaccines in order to stimulate sIgA-production, even though intranasal vaccine application does induce stronger mucosal immune responses than does intramuscular injection [3,7].

The subordinate role of secretory IgA in combating systemic viral infections is highlighted by the fact that individuals with a very common genetic defect—selective sIgA deficiency—who are unable to produce sIgA do not suffer from dramatically increased susceptibility toward severe respiratory infections. This observation can be understood from the following two principles: firstly, immunological protection against respiratory viruses rests mainly on T-cells; and secondly, in those with preexisting immunity, levels of bloodstream antibodies (circulating IgG and IgA) are generally sufficient to prevent severe disease through viral spread within the body.”

Dr. Steele also made a great case as to why these COVID injections never worked. para “Does the jab in the arm protect you? I have to be emphatic now, and my authority 50 years now on local mucosal immunity…none of those vaccines put into the arms can activate that mucosal immunity…those pushing this know it can’t work as cannot activate mucosal immunity. None of the current jab in the arms can activate that immunity…it can’t work.”

Steele video: SOURCE

“Most attention has been given to virus-neutralizing antibodies, especially circulating antibodies (13–15). However, these can only be effective in the prevention of infection or disease if they reach the mucosal surfaces where the virus is present, and it should be noted that circulating IgA, even in polymeric form, is not effectively transported into secretions (16).”

SOURCE

Mucosal Immunity in COVID-19: A Neglected but Critical Aspect of SARS-CoV-2 Infection

