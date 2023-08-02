Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Terri ZH's avatar
Terri ZH
Aug 2, 2023

not to be off topic but its been said that a lot of the sheeple who got the jab have a 2 year window before they will be a statistic... as i look at all the people who have suddenly died young and old or received a cancer dx after the jab here is another possible death related to the jab.....Sudden death rattles the entire Democrat Party Sheila Oliver, the first black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly in New Jersey, died Tuesday after being hospitalized with an unexplained illness. I always felt that some of the politicians that made tv appearances to push the jab on the public never really got the jab..ie nancy peloser was the fakest... the syringe was empty in all the media spots where she imo faked taking the jab for a photo op

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stardot's avatar
stardot
Aug 2, 2023

So if I'm getting the organic chemistry, we have a) a non modified version that's ineffective, b) a latter modified one that's more effective and causes cancer?

Me, I'll take c) Neither

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