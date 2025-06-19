Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Netra Halperin
16mEdited

Unlike what the warhawks claim, staying out of wars is NOT 'isolationism'. Americans should NOT be spending our money and damaging our young people for these psychopath's ambitions.

DistantSun
3m

NO WARS. He was pretty clear, said it at many rallies. I hope he remembers this. It is one of the main reasons I voted for him.

