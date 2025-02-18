(stealing US tax-money) President Zelenskyy and other European leaders expressed alarm and dismay at being shut out of the talks Riyadh. One of Kyiv's main concerns is that Russia will be given the go-ahead to keep some of the 20% of Ukraine it has occupied.

What?

Yet this is the guy we could literally place our treasure and blood at risk for…

Some headlines and reporting:

THE CUBAN AND THE RUSSIAN

RESET IN RIYADH

KYIV LEFT OUT!

'F*CK TRUMP'S DEAL'

RISKS MAKING WAR WORSE?

UKRAINE TO 'BE CARVED UP'

“Ukraine did not know anything about it,” Zelenskyy warned ahead of the meeting.

Kyiv “regards any negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine as ones that have no result, and we cannot recognize ... any agreements about us without us,” he said.’

IMO, seems the big dogs have sidelined the puppies. Let us see what happens next.

‘The United States and Russia agreed in high-level talks Tuesday to re-establish embassy staffing in a reversal of American policy by President Donald Trump, fueling fears in Kyiv and building up Moscow's hopes of re-entering the international mainstream.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to re-establish "the functionality of our respective missions in Washington and Moscow” and that Washington would create a high-level team to work on a path to ending the war in Ukraine.

Rubio said negotiators has also agreed to “begin to discuss and think about and examine both the geopolitical and economic cooperation that could result from an end to the conflict in Ukraine,” which he said could only happen once the war came to an end.

His comments came after he led a U.S. delegation in a four-and-a-half hour meeting attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Kremlin officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Lavrov told reporters the meeting was “very useful” as he confirmed efforts to “remove obstacles” to diplomatic efforts that he blamed on the Biden administration.

Under the Trump administration, he had “reason to believe that the American side has begun to better understand our position.”’

U.S. and Russia agree to restore embassy staffing in high-level talks on Ukraine war