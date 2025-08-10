Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
17mEdited

Did you hear that Prasad is back? It's all a sick joke on we the people. They're laughing at us.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/prasad-rejoins-fda-as-top-vaccine-official-after-short-resignation-5899295?

.

Then there's this: https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/michael-yon-horror-in-japan-at-least?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=581065&post_id=170622664&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=17ir8k&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

What's the number of COVID Criminals being persecuted or prosecuted by Trump & Co.? *ZERO*!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jackie Geritz's avatar
Jackie Geritz
1m

Bill Gates grins.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture