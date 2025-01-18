Governor ‘Nipple ring’ Cuomo and his specious dangerous brother Chris who spewed utter nonsense on CNN night after night across COVID and misguided listeners who may have been harmed by his drivel and tripe, may have died. Thank you Chris. You and your Governor brother DID kill granny and grandpa.

Start here:

‘I am at a loss to explain why neither one of you has been fired, resigned in disgrace, been arrested, or why you Governor Cuomo haven’t been impeached yet. Somehow, all three of you have managed to maintain your poorly deserved prestige and professional licenses, and you continue to brightly shine in the daily MSM briefings. This defies all logic as any other public servant responsible for what you have done by now would have been labeled with the shameful stains of negligence—but not you!

Despite your misconduct and total dereliction of duties, you still remain inexplicably unscathed. But what this wretched Covid-19 affair has cast on your reputation won’t wash away with brevity or jokes.

Image 1: May 21, 2020, the Cuomos Covid-19 comedy hour on CNN

You recently issued another administrative directive, or, might I say, a royal proclamation befitting a tyrannical monarch who is not accountable to anyone or the law of the land. This order reversed your previous decree that all hospitals can transfer COVID-19 patients directly to nursing homes and care facilities. This is an affirmation of the criminal act, which resulted in the deaths of over 6,000 (more likely quadruple that figure) patients in the New York state and continues even now at the rate of 10-30 per day.

Image 2: Howard A. Zucker, the over-credentialed high priest of the medical intelligentsia and the New York Commissioner of Health, getting more useless degrees and telling the world how he eradicated the Zika and Ebola viruses. Zucker was the leading NYS medical authority to sign the nursing home death warrant directive.

History shall record that it was the following perverse order that led New York state to commit a heinous crime against the weakest and most vulnerable members of our society:

“No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.”

Image 3: The New York Department of Health directive to move COVID-19 patients from hospitals to nursing homes and the prohibition against requiring testing before admission

Even if your vile enablers at CNN and NYT suppress the truth for a while longer, you can be certain that what you have plotted in the dark will be revealed in the daylight, and what you have schemed in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the rooftops. Since you have subverted all channels of justice, it should now be the duty of every resident in the state to speak out and not become an accomplice in this crime.

And it is to the three of you that I shall proclaim this with all the revulsion that a man can summon with the written word:

You were aware of the potentially devastating consequences of your directive prior to your actions—but you issued the directive nevertheless. To whom, if not to you, Governor Cuomo, the first magistrate of the state of New York, shall I reveal the treacherous nature of your band of Ivy League credentialed thugs?

Image 4: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Howard Zucker, the New York Commissioner of Health spreading Covid-19 disinformation

At the root of it all are the three of you: Andrew M. Cuomo Governor, Howard A. Zucker, Commissioner of Health, and Sally Dreslin, Executive Deputy Commissioner of Health. You, your media accomplices, and your healthcare industry ‘donors’ are the prime movers behind the death sentence that you pronounced on the thousands of high-risk elderly New Yorkers.

I realize that at the end of the day, Governor Cuomo, you are just a manipulative political opportunist who believes that there are no limits to what you and your entourage can do and get away with. Nonetheless, you are still accountable to G-d—to whom you will ultimately have to answer. I have not despaired of the triumph of justice, in this case, I believe with the strongest conviction that truth is on the march and neither you nor your wicked lot can stop it. The positions are clear: on one side are your legions of darkness that will do all in their power to subvert the truth; on the other side are the sons of light who will fight to expose it.

With the truth in mind, I level these charges against you:

I accuse you and your cohorts of being the diabolical masterminds of this death directive and of covering your dirty deeds by all manners of evil machinations. I accuse you of inflicting through your directives untold emotional pain, suffering, and psychological distress on thousands of family members and front-line medical workers at nursing homes. I accuse you of one of the greatest instances of incompetence and medical malpractice in recorded history. I accuse you of professional negligence, rising to criminal negligence and manslaughter. I accuse you of surreptitiously passing immunity legislation to protect yourselves and your allies from prosecution and, in so doing, being guilty of conspiracy and crimes against humanity. I accuse you of complicity in a crime driven by financial, political, and professional greed. I accuse you of violating public trust by hiding, subverting, and suppressing evidence that shows your culpability in these crimes. I accuse you of conducting a fraudulent inquiry by which I mean a biased root cause analysis of the nursing home deaths and then redirecting/misdirecting blame to the frontline medical staff, patient families, ‘CDC directives’, and G-d. I accuse you of creating and referencing reports and medical data that were deceitful, including deliberately exaggerating the need for 30,000 ventilators and claiming that NY hospitals could not handle COVID-19 patients. I accuse you of conspiring with media outlets like NYT and CNN to conduct political influence operations against the residents of New York State and a campaign to mislead the public and cover up your wrongdoings. I accuse the New York State justice system, including judges, DAs, and law enforcement in the jurisdictions where these crimes occurred, of facilitating a judicial homicide by failing to stop these crimes and investigate and persecute the guilty parties.

I have never met the people I am accusing, nor do I harbor any personal ill will toward them. To me, they are mere tools, purveyors of evil, instruments of greed, and agents of harm to our society. I am taking this measure to hasten their exposure in the hope that tens of thousands of families will find some solace and the justice they deserve.

In 1690, John Locke wrote:

“…where the body of the people, or any single man, is deprived of their right, or is under the exercise of a power without right, and have no appeal on earth, then they have a liberty to appeal to heaven…”

Three hundred and thirty years later, this is the appeal to heaven from thousands of innocent victims.

The Hidden $$$ Trail Behind Cuomo’s COVID-19 Directives

In 2018, as Governor Andrew Cuomo faced a challenge to his reelection bid in the New York State Democratic primary, he got a last-minute $1m cash infusion from the General New York Hospital Association (GNYHA)—a powerful NY healthcare industry group. On April 2, 2020, he repaid the favor when he quietly signed legislation shielding hospital and nursing home executives from any lawsuits stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. The clauses, inserted into the annual budget bill, gave blanket immunity protections for healthcare industry executives and administrators, the same individuals and institutions that have made a fortune moving sick COVID-19 patients from hospitals to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

What was the end result from the nursing homes’ front lines? A rampant and improperly rationed shortage of all PPE supplies, a blind eye turned to the possible presence of the virus by not testing patients and staff, requiring sick staff to return to work before 14 full days of quarantine—after as little as two days fever-free, irresponsibly mixing the healthy with the sick, and zero infectious disease control training for staff. And that’s just the shortlist.

Cuomo’s legal immunity legislation didn’t just happen in a vacuum. It turns out that GNYHA gave Cuomo’s New York State Democratic committee large donations, which were deposited into his party’s housekeeping account and used to bankroll his re-election. The money, among other things, was used to buy TV ads to support his proposed budget, launch his progressive anti-gun crusade, and fund his 2018 campaign.

The 2018 GNYHA donation is an anomaly because it shows a massive (almost a four hundred percent increase) in donations from 2017. This move strongly suggests that the hospitals and nursing homes funding GNYHA were planning to cash in their donation through some favorable legislation or state action.

Chart 1: GNYHA historic New York state campaign donations

Tracing the donations shows that GNYHA affiliates gave over $900K directly to Cuomo’s campaign. In total, Cuomo and the NYS democratic party committee (which he controlled) received close to $2.3m from various hospitals and nursing home donors.

Image 5: Sample extract of 2018 campaign donations to Andrew Cuomo by NY hospitals and nursing homes

‘La Famiglia’, The Cuomo’s DeRosa Connection

According to the New York Public Committee on Public Ethics, GNYHA paid $60,000 to the MirRam Group in March-April 2020, according to the firm’s report. John Emrick, a lobbyist at the firm, previously served as the chief of staff for the Independent Democratic Conference state senate caucus, lobbying the Senate majority leader’s office on “safe staffing” and “medical malpractice.”

Another GNYHA lobby firm, the Bolton-St Johns, gave Cuomo’s campaign $40,000 during his 2018 re-election. That firm employs Giorgio DeRosa, Joseph DeRosa, and Jessica Davos–the father, brother, and sister-law who is Cuomo’s current secretary and top aid, Melissa DeRosa.

Image 6: The DeRosa family enterprise

Bolton’s website describes Giorgio DeRosa as a partner and the firm’s “chief Albany lobbyist.” According to New York state records, GNYHA pays the firm $24,167 monthly to lobby on “Budget/Appropriations” work.

Following a typical plot line of The Sopranos, it is not surprising that the linkage analysis confirmed that Giorgio and Joseph DeRosa were listed as lobbyists in GNYHA state disclosure forms for years, including when Melissa DeRosa was serving as Cuomo’s chief of staff and after she was promoted to his top aid.

Yup, you read it correctly. Giorgio’s daughter Melissa was Cuomo’s gatekeeper when GNYHA threw millions at Cuomo through her father’s lobbying efforts.

Image 7: How Cuomo’s political greed machine and his GNYHA healthcare industry backers created the perfect death storm in NYS nursing homes

By Yaacov Apelbaum

By Yaacov Apelbaum

