The Deep State did it again, they, with Republicans & Democrats, got the FISA reauthorization to pass...Trump said it should not be passed, let us see what he does January 20th about this
We have traitor Republicans in congress, see the names of the 86 who had no problem preventing getting a warrant under FISA before you are spied upon...
They forgot there's a Constitution prohibiting this.
Why is it that you NEVER see the Democrat/Communist breaking ranks? They vote accordingly. Why is it that the Republicans always do? Because, they are all the same. All the politicians do is enrich
themselves and their families. I just had a US Congressman send out an email. He actually stated while at the Border he found out that the Cartels run things there. You mean to tell me that he
didn't know that already. Then he goes on to say he voted for some Recreation Act. Are you
freaking kidding me. Our Country has been invaded by Illegal Aliens. What a bunch of idiots
these politicians are supposedly looking after the voters best interest.