Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Ro's avatar
Ro
5m

Iran is losing $500 million per DAmmmmY. They are trying to drag out negotiations forever. The Quoran says its ok to lie to infidels. Trump doesnt trust the Pakistanis. I dony blame him.

Give a few more weeks and theyll want to nehotiate.

If not, bomb their electricity plants and bridges. I think Trump h3holds most of the cards

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GKB's avatar
GKB
6m

"For they are coming...they will come"

For what?... A morally and fiscally bankrupt nation. run by a criminal cult of Pedo's?

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