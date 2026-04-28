aircraft carriers, in matter of minutes…with its hypersonic missiles that reportedly we the US has NO answer to…

so my question is, what did the trillions each year given to the military actually buy?This is such a racket and scam, this military industrial complex…crooks! thieves…these people are getting massive billion contracts and stealing the money giving the American people garbage…this Iran war has shown that we have not gotten value for money! presently our sailors are in the Gulf playing hopscotch and poker on the ships as the ships hang around…why? why not end this and bring them home? our troops, why not seek a diplomatic negotiated peace? no one today, after more than 2 months, can answer why the US is bombing Iran and now needed to ask for a ceasefire? This Iran war revealed that the US military and shockingly, may be able to deliver nukes in the event it has to but even in aerial war we felt we led, we do not. Many questions need to be answered now…what did we buy? this must be studied as to how can a nation withstand the aerial bombing of two mighty air forces for 2 months and that nation even return fire and do massive damage. has the rules of war changed that much? does it really matter who the enemy is? did we focus on the wrong things in our US military preparedness? hypersonic seems to be the future and drones…as to warfare and defense…seems we are behind, how come? this is where the focus needs to be it seems. I am no expert but thinking aloud. trying to understand what happened here.

The issue is we in effect have lost. whatever we were doing, we lost. maybe we had no plan to begin and no real start and end point and this is the reason. point: we did not achieve it. no? I want USA to lead and be the best, but we have no learnt we are in trouble and urgent work and re-focus is needed as to our military industrial complex that seems only interested in enriching and this places our troops at risk too.

This is the lesson so far from the Iran war, in that it has revealed the weaknesses of US and Israel military. Air power too. We have learnt things we prior did not want to learn. Or know.

‘Hegseth said the US “loses to China in every war game” the Pentagon conducts.

In a rare admission, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Chinese hypersonic missiles could destroy all US aircraft carriers in just 20 minutes.

“So far, our entire force projection platform is aircraft carriers and the ability to strategically project force around the world,” Hegseth said, according to Interesting Engineering . The Pentagon chief added that China’s 15 hypersonic missiles “could destroy 10 aircraft carriers in the first 20 minutes of a conflict,” Hegseth added.’

This means we have lots of work to do to get US ready to take on these nations in the future…China, Russia, India, North Korea, Iran et al. For they are coming….they will come…

I shared this information about what Hegseth said even before he was SECDEF that should give you nightmares…

the hypersonic missiles China et al. has and reports even Iran has cannot be answered to, intercepted etc. I am hoping we the US are fast-tracking our work to develop our own such missile systems…and a way to intercept them or stop them…

My proposed 16 point plan again I offer to POTUS Trump if it can be of help in ending this war:

China can destroy all U.S. aircraft carriers in 20 minutes, Pete Hegseth warns, saying the PLA could devastate the U.S. in no time



Read more at:

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/us/china-can-destroy-all-u-s-aircraft-carriers-in-20-minutes-pete-hegseth-warns-saying-the-pla-could-devastate-the-u-s-in-no-time/articleshow/120233843.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2 months of bombing of Iran, they have intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners

2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz when prior to bombing they did not)…

My 16 point plan:

1)POTUS Trump must fire functionally dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Remove the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately; no blockage of the Red Sea; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats

5)bring all precious US troops home now

6)apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little girls Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault

7)Iran to pay US for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong.

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history.

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA…China, Russia and USA to inspect…but Iran retains ownership, its theirs.

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 10 years as a bargaining tool

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East for good

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever.

16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, long live the flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS, & I continue to want Trump’s success!