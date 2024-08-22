William Hunter Duncan’s excellent scholarship! Support him. I wanted to share this excellent piece.

I’ve been trying to use humor my last two posts to avoid talking about what I really think about these times. Consequently I went from writing my most popular post two weeks ago, to my least read and liked post in 2024. I don't know if what people want is serious and honest, or maybe I’m just not that funny. But no matter, I do not mean to be serious all the time.

Fact is I have been spending altogether too much time contemplating doom. I don't know if you are familiar with

Ivan Throne

and hisAge of Militants, or the fellows over at theEast Meets West podcast,

Kenaz Filan

,

Ahnaf Ibn Qais

and friends, but I can assure you if you do read and listen to these fellows, you will come away from it assuming the future is all about war, an age of militancy, and the collapse of the United States and Europe. An extended dark age, in the phrasing of John Michael Greer. At the very least you will come to believe we are already in the midst of WWIII.1

Some on Substack have been speculating, why do the plans of the globalists seem to be accelerating? They cannot seem to wait for 2030, for their Great Reset. Being epic, hubraic control freaks, I suspect they are unnerved, feeling like they are not as in control of things as they would like. They are revealing themselves most explicitly in the UK at the moment, sending grandma’s and grandpa’s to jail for 15mnths or more for mean tweets and Facebook posts, the same judges who seem not at all bothered by Islamic migrant thievery or assault against white native Brits. The utter breathlessness with which elite have declared Elon Musk a rogue who must be brought to heel, to save democracy, is just another sign that every evil the globalist left accuse of the “far right extremist” is merely what they already do or intend to do.

Kamala Harris is as fine an example of creeping totalitarianism as one can imagine. That her very first and most prominent policy prescription is government price controls on food is straight out of you will eat bugs and like it, of the WEF, globalist Great Reset, take land out of production, here’s your CBDC with strict limits on what you can eat. Translate price control into, you have already had your allotted 4oz of lab protein this month. You will not be allotted any more lab protein until you are up to date on your mRNA/DNA multi-boosters.

Do you suppose Kamala came up with her economic “plan” all on her own? Price controls on food? What could possibly go wrong famine? It wasn’t even that long ago, they tried to mandate all farmers in Sri Lanka go organic, to cozy up to the ESG/Blackrock/WEF crowd, the people starved, raided the presidential palace, the president forced to flee the country.

Lest any of my readers are under the impression that Fox News/Republican party are on the “good” side of this, they keep asking, what does Kamala believe about this or that? How would she govern? Now that is a humorous fiction, that Kamala has ever had a seriously thought about anything, that she would or could control the deep state. Should the dollar collapse during her presidency, what would Kamala do? Nationalize and thus confiscate and then redistribute everything in America? All of that would be Kamala’s decision?

See, Keynesianism is like Communism in that it sees no real difference between household and government assets. They recognize no moral limit on how much they can take from the population via inflation and seizure, only practical limits. If you doubt this, ask a Keynesian if they would accept any hard limit on the money supply or upper bound on the tax rate. They won’t. And this is why they print trillions yet keep proposing “wealth taxes.” The implication is that every dollar can be diluted and every possession can be confiscated, if only the state can finagle some legal basis for it. Ideally via a 1000-page omnibus bill rammed through in the early hours over protest. The point being: your household assets will be taken to pay for what this failed state owes. And how much does it owe? Well for that we can go to a recent analysis of the Feb 2024 Financial Report of the United States Government. Here's the table where the US government itself admits that even $37T is an underestimate of the debt. When you include the "social insurance" of Social Security and Medicare it's another $78.4T line item:

IDK why Trump is not just saying Kamala is merely the face of the globalist deep state, that she is not in charge of anything and never will be. She did not choose Tim Walz as her running mate any more than Democrat voters chose her to be the Democrat savior nominee. Trump acts like Kamala would be in charge of the deep state, which I guess is of a piece like he cannot acknowledge the multi-trillion mRNA “therapeutics” market is much part of a DOD psyop, depopulation plan in practice if not necessarily wide intent, there are so many trillions to be made reducing fertility.

Kamala is merely the face of the globalist will to silence dissent, to enslave humanity to a global technocratic population drawdown and the absolute dissolution of all national boundaries and every ethnic and religious difference, which I have been calling for some time a death cult, (notwithstanding the drag net of anyone who isn’t Christian, Elizabeth Nickson keeps setting.)

Which is why the quickening, the veil lifting, the increasingly obvious nakedness of the proverbial emperor, that there are ever more people who see through the machinations, see how fake and gay and brittle the thing really is. This creeping authoritarianism is increasingly a sign of it’s weakness.

The danger here is not so much that these globalist elite and their plan for total global control will come to fruition; in fact I would not be at all surprised to see global elite tossed out of windows or hanging from lampposts before long. Our elite here in America especially, their very existence really depends on maintaining at least, the life Americans have grown accustomed to. WWIII is going to lay waste to the life we have grown accustomed to, probably cut American median income in half. How do you suppose Americans are going to feel about that, with our probably billion guns/ten trillion rounds in America? I remember Dimitri Orlov, when asked what happened in the years after the Soviet State collapsed, as the Russian economy was reduced by 50%, turned into a gangster oligarch state, he replied, “a lot of people got shot.”2

That is why Ahnaf at the East Meets West podcast is so supremely confident about Islam replacing globalist technocratic rule, because Islam is so very much less under control of such globalists (though they the do seem increasingly in cahoots, especially in Europe,) growing and cohesive, more ready to restore order than Europeans or Americans generally, the more WWIII progresses.

Now, one should be aware, contemplating too much doom compresses time, which is to say, it makes doom seem more imminent than it really is. It is also like a drug, or porn, very addictive, changing consciousness to demand more, expect more doom. When I was an Admin at the Doomstead Diner in the years after the 2008 credit collapse, I was sure the collapse of the regime was imminent. Obviously it was not, the western regime has much more inertia, much more staying power than it may seem from the perspective of one human life. That is why some people say nothing ever happens. Their benchmark is apocalypse; anything short of Armageddon is nothing ever happens.

There does seem a quickening. Things are very much happening, it is not that nothing happens, most people actively do not want to see what is happening. The deep state just took a shot at Trump, just like a lot of people speculated they would after their lawfare failed and they went all-in on Hitler/end of democracy, eliciting stochastic terrorism. They instituted a coup of the sitting president, and even seem inclined to destroy him and put Kamala on the throne before the election. The deep state/DNC installed Kamala, they have turned her from pariah to savior in the blink of an election cycle. They have allowed ten million-plus fighting aged men to cross the border unchecked, a far greater number than the fighting age American military. Anyone who thinks nothing is happening is willfully blind and likely propagandized beyond comprehension.

So, what to do? Go militant, like Ivan Throne suggests? Become a doomer, like the guys at East Meets West podcast? Become a job and wife stacking pirate, like Walt Bismark? Consider Gnosticism, like Neoliberal Feudalism suggests?

I am not a Gnostic nor do I believe in Gnostic dualism. Hoeller though seems less about traditional dualism, god and the coequal devil/demiurge, more about the spiritual individual, something like a spiritual anarch in the style of Ernest Junger. That is what I am interested in, for myself and for my readers, changing consciousness in accordance with will, imagine and create the life you want for yourself, in service to something greater than yourself.

One man’s doom is another man’s opportunity. There is an immense amount of creative opportunity in the collapse of the American empire. The future of America as a place of freedom, opportunity and the search for truth, is dependent upon the collapse of the American empire, the empire has become so suffocating and predatory to Americans. Ever since the credit collapse of 2008 I have been saying this is an incredibly creative time for anyone who faces what is happening with eyes wide open, who is willing to do what is necessary to position oneself as ready for anything.

I’m watching the opening night of the Democrat party convention. Hillary just spoke, AOC before her, Kamala briefly before that. The most striking thing about Democrats is, everything they say is the opposite of what they do. It is all the antonyms of integrity. Saving democracy/censorship, steal the election. Protecting the rule of law/lawfare, cancel culture. We love America!/Destroy this racist, white supremacist nation. We love working people!/Give corporations and banks everything they want. Biden will “speak” soon; it is late in the evening for a dementia patient. I’m hoping he goes off script, says something about how he did not write or sign his resignation.3

Republicans are not going to save America, but Democrats can’t possibly do anything but destroy it, like they destroy everything they have touched since 2016 at least, and really since well before the New Deal. Democrats and Republicans are stumbling together into a state of total war.

The doom shall come, especially for our elite.

War is coming. WWIII is already started; it is inevitable. You don’t need to be a doomer to see that. Face it. Deal with it. Prepare and be ready. The future of America depends on those of us who are ready.4

2 Or, our elite could rediscover a sense of noblesse oblige, using their power to take care of Americans. But I suspect it is far more likely they will loss their heads. Here’s lookin’ at you Blackrock, and whatever government agents are paying the rent for their immigrant army, reducing housing options for citizens.

3 Alas, about the coup against him and the installing of Kamala contra Dem voters, Biden said: “Democracy prevails,” more or less precisely in keeping with the liberal notion of democracy, total top-down control, narrative manipulation, gaslighting as default and the total demonization of anyone who questions them.

