the US, to put him down, they want you to kill him and live? that is nirvana to them…but do not give him what he wants or they the Islamist want…he will be a martyr…more potent if we kill him for his crime…yes, deadly as it was…painful as it was….but loved more….worshiped….idolized. if we did. this will be even a greater call to jihad against US…this will wake up radical evil islamic killers. to do crime on US…does the dry drunk not grasp that live streaming will engender more hatred to USA? so to get his rocks off, to look ‘tough’ for that is what he and his supporting morons in his office do, wake up each day to figure out how to make him seem strong and badass when you listen to his voice and understand this is a punk pussy hat beta man, he deepens his voice in congressional testimony, it is so funny. Trump liked the slick back hair and tattoos…that was his qualification…well and he had to work for FOX. there is no reason, no valid reason to keep this failure on as SECDEF and this posturing to live stream the animal beast dog Nadal is a disastrous one, that will bring hatred to US people…let this Nadal beast face justice but IMO do not kill him, that is what they want, the victory is to die when killing the infidel or non-believer to these radical islamists…so keep him alive…do not give him his virgin heaven and goats…keep him alive.

keep him alive. detain him forever. you can punish someone far worse than ending their life even as it should be. in his case, he will be punished more kept alive he will be rewarded if we kill him…it is twisted but think about it. and his death will invoke more hatred to USA and a call to do more wrong against USA…holy militant war….we do not want that…blessed is the peace maker…if we can.

Live streaming is a terrible idea and Trump must say NO…remember, each action this Trump 2.0 admin takes that they think is bad ass and looks tough when I realize it is now only to benefit them and pockets, will be done to USA in time, to our children and grand children and theirs. do not take actions we will regret…other nations and groups looking on and taking notes and USA will not be the mightiest forever or too long again…you can see it coming…we need to live in a world as one player while being strong and can protect ourselves but we do not violate humanity as it will be paid back to us. our children….future generations. we will be gone from the earth but our children et al. will inherit an earth you are fucking up with your madness drunkard whiskey Pete.