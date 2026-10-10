Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 11

I think livestreaming cannot happen and would not, this is misdirection, shiny thing to confuse you, salivate the base

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 10

keep him alive. do not give them what they want. they will use it for anti American propaganda and hatred...keep him alive.

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