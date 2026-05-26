offer you the solution...Cloward-Piven strategy...I even think this EBOLA outbreak is a hoax at some level but the key for you is this, these beasts, these fuckers who run the world, they ARE capable of manipulating anything in the lab, these are evil animals, makes Hitler, Bokassa, Amin, Pol Pot et al. blush...to achieve their aims...fake fraud over-cycled PCR ‘DNA amplification process’ created COVID was a test run to see how far they can take us & they figured out they can bring NOTHING (for it was nothing) & make you respond to NOTHING in a radical extreme way, mask up and lock down and then take a Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna Moncef Sahin BioNTech Weissman Kariko et al. deadly gene mRNA platform inoculation, that was not safety tested and proven out of the box ineffective, non-sterilizing (could not stop infection or transmission) and negatively effective (actually drove infection)...that would kill you...and now have a lawyer as head of HHS who knows no science, nothing, and function to keep the very same failed deadly mRNA vaccine on US market after posturing for years against the lockdowns and same mRNA vaccine. They figured us out. We are that easily manipulated. That is what they rely on.

I am beginning to argue this entire field of vaccinology is a manufactured fraud, a dangerous entity that may have started with good intent, but is now lost in State-Corporate-big business military industrial complex madness...this area of ‘pandemics’ and ‘pandemic preparedness’ I am arguing is NOT true. I argue COVID as we were presented, was NOT true. FAKE. All of it.