Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Vinny Norris's avatar
Vinny Norris
1h

Stupid sheeple with their colored hair, nose piercing mental ID tags and face diapers are the lowest form of intelligence. Go get your death jabs and expire, you all need to expire. You're all a waste of space and oxygen. Make yourselves sheep like you are and the wolves will eat you. Now fuck off 🖕🏻☠️💀

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

Absolutely agree!

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/after-closure

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