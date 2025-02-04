we are about to see line by line, using high-functioning intellectual focused possibly even quasi-autistic Asperger young people, in teens, super skills, gifted, go after and flesh out and fire 20, 30, 40-year veteran government bureaucrats…bitches, fcukers for decades enriching and feasting on our tax money…thanks to Elon…

‘Elon Musk’s takeover of federal government infrastructure is ongoing, and at the center of things is a coterie of engineers who are barely out of—and in at least one case, purportedly still in—college. Most have connections to Musk, and at least two have connections to Musk’s longtime associate Peter Thiel, a cofounder and chair of the analytics firm and government contractor Palantir who has long expressed opposition to democracy.

WIRED has identified six young men—all apparently between the ages of 19 and 24, according to public databases, their online presences, and other records—who have little to no government experience and are now playing critical roles in Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) project, tasked by executive order with “modernizing Federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity.” The engineers all hold nebulous job titles within DOGE, and at least one appears to be working as a volunteer.’

I love it! You know what, some of this process seriously bothers me, but for now, let us burn it down, tear it down, take it apart and see what is under that DC hood…who got what and do not be afraid to jail people for life if we have to…Trump 1.0 admin and Biden too if we have too for crimes.

find where our trillions $$$ go, who gets it. We will flesh out the thieves in DC and across USA…but we need to jail many Elon…we need the money back, we need go back 40 years and jail many…if judges say they caused deaths by their actions, hang them high…

I love it Elon, go far and deep! Flesh the thieves in congress and senate out!

You stood against them Elon, but my inside sources tell me it is more about they ain’t got the MONEY so now pimping off of daddy T for the 500 billion…no? Us the taxpayer? who have been killed by the very same mRNA? are these freaks EFFin us? You said a pipe dream, Elon. But we scientists know it ain’t about money to us, no, fact is, it’s corrupt madness again, for it just won’t work and cannot work. This STARGATE is a fraud out of the gate! A grift…

As to the STARGATE grift thievery:

There is no evidence and no possibility that the fraud STARGATE mRNA-AI-cancer vaccine project will save one life. It is pure COVID 1.0 grift again.

We need your pull Elon, and now to shut down the STARGATE madness and mRNA vaccine. Powers at be, have even silenced our boy the great one Bobby Jr. We need him unshackled, singing free. Set him free, Elon, set him free.

Into the heart, Elon? see LIONESS:

Help us Elon! That said,

Dowd calls it "all smoke and mirrors."

LIONESS: Edward Dowd: "Stargate", A $500 Billion Initiative Announced by President Trump to Invest in AI, is Ultimately All Smoke and Mirrors.

So, we need you Elon, to use that vigor to tell daddy T that he must stop with the praise of OWS and the deadly mRNA, he must stop it and pull it now! There is ample evidence, I have provided massive evidence, as has McCullough, Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Risch, Dowd, Naiomi Wolf, substack writers commenters like 2nd Smartest Guy, Igor Chudov, el gato malo, AwakeNotWoke, AJR, TWC The Wellness Company, Trozzi, Shoemaker, Thorp, Emerald, Nass, Ruby, Ana Maria Mihalcea, Kirsch, Roguski, Breggins et al.

We have given all, we need the mRNA vaccine stopped now, and we notice lots going on but PURE silence on the mRNA death shots and OWS. We need you to flush that out, flush out all them filthy cockroaches in DC and in pharma and scientists (even COVID Freedom Fighter ones) that are ssshhh silent…flush the bitches out Elon…

